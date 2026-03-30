Sir Keir Starmer also shared concerns of UK residents over energy bills, petrol and food prices

Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer attending a meeting to discuss the US-Israeli conflict with Iran on Monday. Picture: Alamy

By Alex Storey

The Prime Minister has said the UK is working on a "viable plan" for the Strait of Hormuz during a meeting with fuel bosses in response to the escalating US war with Iran.

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Sir Keir met with senior representatives from fuel industries on Monday, hours after Donald Trump threatened to "obliterate" Iran's energy facilities if it didn't reopen the Strait "immediately." Starmer also reiterated his stance on not getting involved in the war, and said it was the Government's duty to "protect British citizens." He told chiefs: "We’re just entering the fifth week of the conflict in Iran, and I wanted to bring all of you together with Government to talk through some of the implications. Read more: Trump plans to 'take the oil in Iran' as Starmer holds crisis talks on fuel - as oil price surges again Read more: Caller Mark on Starmer's Iran stance: 'He’s doing sterlingly well’

"The political position we've taken, I think, is straightforward, which is, we’re not going to get drawn into the conflict proper. "We will defend British interests and British lives in the region, particularly in the Gulf allied states, and obviously our allies there, and we are working on a viable plan for the Strait of Hormuz, which I want to come back to. "So it’s not our war, but it is our duty to protect British citizens. "Particularly their concern will be not just the escalation of the war, but this sense that it’s going to hit them and their families and their households. "I think probably uppermost in their minds at the moment is energy bills, petrol and also food prices." Calling for a joint effort to negate the economic impact of the war, Starmer added: "The Government can’t do it on its own. You can’t do it on your own. "We’re going to have to work together on this."

Trump has threatened to "obliterate" Iran's energy facilities if peace talks fail. Picture: Alamy

The comments follow Trump's fiery statement on Truth Social, where he said Iran's energy infrastructure would be completely destroyed if they fail to agree to his proposals. He has also hinted at seizing Kharg Island, which is crucial to the country’s oil production. The Prime Minister has pleaded for de-escalation in the Middle East and despite claims of peace talks haven taken place, Trump has sent thousands of extra US troops and raised the prospect of military action to seize the Iranian island. The impact of the ongoing Strait of Hormuz blockade was compounded by Iran-backed Houthis in Yemen launching strikes against Israel, raising the possibility of attacks on Red Sea shipping. Diesel prices have reached their most expensive level since December 2022, with the average price of a litre of the fuel at UK forecourts on Monday hitting 181.2p according to RAC analysis.

Trump issued a further threat to Iran on Monday. Picture: TruthSocial