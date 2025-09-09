Sir Keir Starmer will hold talks with Israeli president Isaac Herzog in Downing Street. Picture: Alamy

By Ruth Lawes

Sir Keir Starmer's talks with Israeli president Isaac Herzog at Downing Street have been reconfirmed after further escalation of violence in the Middle East.

The prime minister will meet with Mr Herzog tomorrow to discuss "the end to the horrific suffering in Gaza, an immediate ceasefire, the release of all hostages and a step-up in humanitarian aid" to achieve peace in the wider region. It comes after Sir Keir condemned Israel’s attacks on the Qatari capital Doha in a bid to take out senior Hamas leaders gathered to discuss the latest US-backed ceasefire proposal. Hamas said all of its leaders survived the "cowardly assassination attempt," but confirmed there were six deaths - including the son of one of the leaders. Sir Keir posted on X: “I condemn Israel’s strikes on Doha, which violate Qatar’s sovereignty and risk further escalation across the region. Read more: Trump warning to Qatar 'too late' as Hamas leadership survive Israeli strikes on Doha Read more: How significant is Israel's attack on Qatar and should we be concerned?

This frame grab taken from an AFPTV footage shows smoke billowing after explosions in Qatar's capital Doha on September 9, 2025. Picture: Getty

“The priority must be an immediate ceasefire, the release of hostages, and a huge surge in aid into Gaza. “This is the only solution towards long-lasting peace.” In a phone call with the Emir of Qatar, Sir Keir also “gave his condolences for the death of a Qatari security officer killed in the attack”, according to a Downing Street readout. Israel’s military on Tuesday said it “conducted a precise strike targeting the senior leadership of the Hamas terrorist organisation”, without mentioning Qatar. The Gulf state has hosted talks between Israel and Hamas in efforts to end the conflict triggered by Hamas’s deadly assault on Israel on October 7 2023. Prime Minister’s official spokesman earlier told reporters: “We’ve been clear that Hamas are a vile terrorist organisation responsible for an abhorrent attack on Israel on October 7, but we do not want to see a further escalation in violence which risks further destabilisation in the region.

Mr Herzog is travelling to the UK for a meeting at Downing Street. Picture: Getty