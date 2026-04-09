The Prime Minister arrived in Qatar on Thursday evening for talks on the Iran war

Starmer and Trump discuss plan to reopen Hormuz 'as quickly as possible. Picture: Getty

By Georgia Rowe

Sir Keir Starmer and US president Donald Trump discussed “the need for a practical plan to get shipping moving again as quickly as possible” through the Strait of Hormuz in the wake of the ceasefire in the Middle East during a call on Thursday evening.

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In a statement, a Downing Street spokesperson said: “The Prime Minister spoke to President Trump from Qatar this evening. “The Prime Minister set out his discussions with Gulf leaders and military planners in the region on the need to restore freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz, as well as the UK’s efforts to convene partners to agree a viable plan. “They agreed that now there is a ceasefire in place and agreement to open the Strait, we are at the next stage of finding a resolution. “The leaders discussed the need for a practical plan to get shipping moving again as quickly as possible. They agreed to speak again soon.” Read more: Starmer compares Trump to Putin as he says he's 'fed up' with world leaders causing Brits' bills to spike Read more: Melania claims Jeffrey Epstein didn't introduce her to Donald Trump in surprise White House address

Prime Minister Keir Starmer has condemned post-ceasefire Israeli strikes on Lebanon. Picture: Getty

It follows comments by Sir Keir during his trip to the Gulf, where he called post-ceasefire Israeli strikes on Lebanon “wrong” and “should stop”. Israel’s bombardment of Beirut is imperilling the two-week truce agreed to by US President Donald Trump after he had threatened that “a whole civilisation will die tonight” – language Sir Keir said he would personally “never use”. The Prime Minister also said the UK is “monitoring” the use of UK bases by Washington to ensure they are only being used for collective self-defence rather than for offensive operations against Iran. The Prime Minister arrived in Qatar on Thursday evening from Bahrain as part of a trip to the region, which also included stops in Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, amid signs the ceasefire is already under strain. Israeli attacks on the Hezbollah militant group made Wednesday the deadliest day in Lebanon since the conflict started, amid disagreement over whether the country was included in the ceasefire. Tehran closed the key oil shipping channel the Strait of Hormuz again in response to the Israeli strikes.

The Prime Minister said it was “hard to say” whether the strikes were a breach of the ceasefire between the US and Iran. “We haven’t all got access to all the details of the ceasefire,” Sir Keir told ITV. “But look, let me be really clear about it – they’re wrong.” Asked whether Israel was “wrong to be attacking in Lebanon now”, the Prime Minister replied: “Yes, that shouldn’t be happening. “That should stop – that’s my strong view – and therefore, the question isn’t a technical one of whether it’s a breach of the agreement or not. “The (question) is actually a matter of principles as far as I am concerned and, in a sense, my argument would be it should be included in a ceasefire and that’s the important part of the overall approach.”

Sir Keir Starmer meeting military personnel on a beach in Bahrain. Picture: Getty

Ships passing through the Strait of Hormuz must have “toll-free navigation” as part of the ceasefire, the Prime Minister also told ITV. The Prime Minister also faced questions about the UK-US relationship, after Mr Trump mocked him over his refusal to be drawn into the conflict. In a video from a private Easter White House lunch, Mr Trump impersonated the Prime Minister as he recounted saying he had to ask the UK to send “two old broken-down aircraft carriers” to the Middle East. The US president has also posted to his Truth Social platform during the war, at one point ending a post “praise be to Allah” and in another warning that “a whole civilisation will die” if Tehran failed to meet his demands. “Let me be really clear and blunt about this – they’re not words I would use or would ever use because I come at this with our British values and principles foremost and uppermost in my mind,” Sir Keir said. “I would never use those words and language like that myself – very important that I’m clear that the United Kingdom, we have our principles, we have our values, we will be guided by them.”

Mr Trump impersonated the Prime Minister during a private Easter White House lunch. Picture: Getty

He added: “I’ve been saying we are not going to be dragged into this war because I say there must be a lawful basis – that matters. “If you’re going to commit our service personnel to risk their lives, they need to know they’re doing so on a lawful basis. “It’s not a question of remote international law – these are real people who take risks with their lives on our behalf. “They need to know that what they’re doing is lawful.“I owe them that, and I will never give up on that. “Secondly, there must be a viable thought-through plan, and absent those two things, then it is not in our national interest to get involved, and we won’t.”

The two-week ceasefire between the United States and Iran today is welcomed by the UK and our allies.



The goal now must be a lasting end to the war.



Alongside our international partners, the UK will work to ensure a return to freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz. pic.twitter.com/VFwhfNIt4o — Keir Starmer (@Keir_Starmer) April 8, 2026

The Prime Minister also said: “I’m saying I’ve been really clear about the use of the bases for collective self-defence only and we are monitoring.” He continued: “From the get-go we’ve been monitoring this situation, so I’m pretty clear in my own mind about what we’ve agreed and what the use of the bases are, and that is a really important point of principle because we have to learn the lessons of Iraq. “We need to be clear where we stand as a country and I’m the British Prime Minister, I make decisions on what’s in the British national interest – and that is my focus.” Elsewhere, Sir Keir wrote in The Guardian that “Iran must now become a line in the sand”. He said: “How we emerge from this crisis will define all of us for a generation. “And instead of hoping to return to the world of 2008, we will forge a new path for Britain – one that strengthens our energy, our defence and our economic security in a new age. “Because the reality is the world has changed: no longer do we live in the benign conditions found during the early part of this century. The world today is more volatile and dangerous than at any other point in my lifetime.”

Starmer said the Government’s child poverty strategies were examples of Britain “doing things differently". Picture: Getty