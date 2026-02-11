Sir Keir Starmer has slammed Manchester Utd co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe after he said UK has been "colonised by immigrants". Picture: Getty

By StephenRigley

The Prime Minister said the billionaire should apologise for the comments, which he said were "offensive and wrong." Sir Keir wrote on X: "Britain is a proud, tolerant and diverse country. Jim Ratcliffe should apologise." INEOS owner Ratcliffe hit out at the number of people on benefits in Britain in an interview released on Wednesday.

Offensive and wrong.



Britain is a proud, tolerant and diverse country.



Jim Ratcliffe should apologise.https://t.co/7mSnVV33oo — Keir Starmer (@Keir_Starmer) February 11, 2026