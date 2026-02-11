'Offensive and wrong': PM calls on Man Utd owner to apologise over his claims UK 'colonised by immigrants'
Sir Keir Starmer has slammed Manchester Utd co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe after he said UK has been "colonised by immigrants"
Listen to this article
The Prime Minister said the billionaire should apologise for the comments, which he said were "offensive and wrong."
Sir Keir wrote on X: "Britain is a proud, tolerant and diverse country. Jim Ratcliffe should apologise."
INEOS owner Ratcliffe hit out at the number of people on benefits in Britain in an interview released on Wednesday.
Read More: Heading ball 'likely' contributed to death of former Manchester Utd and Leeds star Gordon McQueen, coroner finds
Read More: Mikel Arteta accepts Arsenal must show mental strength on pitch after home defeat to Manchester United
Offensive and wrong.— Keir Starmer (@Keir_Starmer) February 11, 2026
Britain is a proud, tolerant and diverse country.
Jim Ratcliffe should apologise.https://t.co/7mSnVV33oo
He warned that the UK is facing an economic and political crisis, and questioned whether Starmer is the right person to lead the country.
"You can't have an economy with nine million people on benefits and huge levels of immigrants coming in," he told Sky News.
"I mean, the UK has been colonised. It's costing too much money.
“I mean, the population of the UK was 58 million in 2020, now it's 70 million. That's 12 million people."
Ratcliffe's numbers are incorrect; Britain’s population was 67 million in 2020, according to the Office of National Statistics.
The last time 58 million people lived in Britain was the year 2000.