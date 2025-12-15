Top MPs are demanding action after Jimmy Lai was found guilty of national security offences in Hong Kong

MPs have demanded that the Prime Minister cancel his spring trip to China after a Hong Kong court found pro-democracy campaigner Jimmy Lai. Picture: Getty

By Chay Quinn

MPs have demanded that the Prime Minister cancel his spring trip to China after a Hong Kong court found pro-democracy campaigner Jimmy Lai guilty of national security offences.

Sir Iain Duncan Smith has insisted "it's no good" summoning the ambassador, and urged ministers to take action against China. Picture: Getty

However, former Conservative leader Sir Iain Duncan Smith has insisted "it's no good" summoning the ambassador, and urged ministers to take action against China. Sir Iain said: "This isn't just about Hong Kong, it's also about this chamber. "I'm one of those that had been named in a prosecution case against Jimmy Lai nine times, there are others who have been named more than that, which is appalling, because I'd love to have met him and spoken to him, but I never have done - trumped up nonsense from the CCP."

A Hong Kong court has found the British media tycoon, 78, guilty of national security offences after he was arrested more than five years ago. Picture: Getty

He added: "It's no good just meeting people to say they're wrong or calling in their ambassadors. "Surely, what we have to do is show them that now there is a ratchet upwards of the things that they will that we will do. "Number one, we need to tell them there will be no visit in January by a Prime Minister to an organisation that is so corrupt and indecent. "Number two, we should start imposing, surely, sanctions in and on those members in Hong Kong who run the place ... every other country has sanctioned, but we have not. "And finally, the idea of allowing this regime to have a huge embassy with 200 extra spies brought in at this point, surely they need to be told this will not happen until they release Jimmy Lai."

Tory former security minister Tom Tugendhat added that the case of Jimmy Lai is "part of the repression of the Chinese state". Picture: Getty

Tory former security minister Tom Tugendhat added that the case of Jimmy Lai is "part of the repression of the Chinese state" used to threaten and intimidate Hong Kongers in the UK. Referring to the Government's position that the Chinese embassy is a "planning decision" for the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government, Mr Tugendhat said: "What we're hearing again is the bureaucratisation of process and not the leadership that politics is supposed to offer. "When we don't hear the decisions like the embassy or the visit are potentially on the line, then Beijing hears that they can just continue as normal. "Because let's not pretend that a fundamentally strategic decision like the siting of an embassy is the mere duty of a bureaucrat. "It's not. It's the role of a Government to offer leadership and direction, and I'm afraid the moment this government is offering none."

Responding, Ms Cooper acknowledged that the case of Jimmy Lai is "used more widely as part of transnational repression, which is something I take immensely seriously". She said that Government will continue to make his case "a central issue in all our discussions with the Chinese government". On the issue of the embassy, she said: "The UK continues to have very strong restrictions on both the numbers of people who are able to come and on the visa arrangements as well. "All of that continues, that does not change as a result of any planning decision at all." She added: "We never talk about sanctions in advance, but we have expanded the sanctions, not just around cyber threats, but also around some of the issues around the support for Russia and the war on Ukraine as well." Read more: Hong Kong prosecutors allege activist Jimmy Lai encouraged democracy protests

Yvette Cooper at the Global Alliance to Counter Migrant Smuggling conference in Brussels. Picture: Getty