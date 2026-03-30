The Prime Minister warned that pressing ahead with strike action means “resident doctors are left with less, the NHS is weakened, and patients pay the price”.

Resident doctors represented by the British Medical Association (BMA) stand on a picket line. Picture: Getty

By Jacob Paul

Sir Keir Starmer has given resident doctors a 48 hour deadline to call off looming strikes instead of 'recklessly' walking away from a pay deal.

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Resident doctors, once known as junior doctors, are set to strike for six days in a walk-out organised by the British Medical Association (BMA) as the union battles for “full pay restoration” to 2008 levels. The strike action falls after the Easter bank holiday weekend and marks the 15th round of action in three years. Sir Keir has urged resident doctors to reconsider, branding the walk-out “completely avoidable”. The Prime Minister warned that pressing ahead means “resident doctors are left with less, the NHS is weakened, and patients pay the price”. In a damning ultimatum, he said he would withdraw an offer to provide at least 4,000 new speciality training posts if the strikes go ahead. The BMA argues inflation sparked by Donald Trump and Israel’s war in Iran has meant they require the pay rise, which amounts to a 26 per cent increase. Read more: Most junior doctors 'do not back strike' as Streeting slams 'out of touch' BMA as walkout begins Read more: Hundreds of doctor's union staff walk out on strike in pay dispute

Prime Minister Keir Starmer has given junior doctors a damning ultimatum. Picture: Getty

The union has already rejected an offer from Health Secretary Wes Streeting of a 7.1 per cent increase for this year. This would have meant the most-experienced resident doctors would have been earning over £100,000. Sir Keir wrote in The Times: “Walking away from this deal is the wrong decision. “It is a reckless decision. And doing so without even giving resident doctors themselves the chance to vote on it makes it even worse... “There are still 48 hours left to choose a better path. For patients, the NHS, and our doctors: I urge you to take it.” Last week, the BMA said it had been “negotiating in good faith for weeks” and had been making progress before accusing the Government of beginning to “shift the goalposts”. BMA Resident Doctors Committee chairman Jack Fletcher said: “We have been negotiating in good faith for weeks to try and end the simultaneous pay and jobs crises for resident doctors. “Frustratingly, we had been making good progress right up until the point, in the last two weeks, when the Government began to shift the goalposts. “As talks progressed, it became clear that the money proposed for pay increases was now going to be spread over three years. “This is combined with today’s pay review body (DDRB) recommendation of a 3.5 per cent uplift, pointing to yet more years in which our pay, at best, barely treads water. “We have made abundantly clear throughout this dispute that our aim is pay restoration, and any deal that did not move us substantially in that direction was not going to fly.” In a letter to medics, the Health Secretary last week shared the full details of an offer he put to the union. He also reiterated his deadline of Thursday April 2 to reconsider the walk-out.

Secretary of State for Health and Social Care Wes Streeting's previous pay offer to doctors was rejected. Picture: Getty