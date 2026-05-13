Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer will face a showdown with Wes Streeting this morning - before Labour unveils a King's Speech in a bid to stave off a leadership challenge from the Health Secretary and other challengers. Picture: Getty

By Chay Quinn

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer will face a showdown with Wes Streeting this morning - before Labour unveils a King's Speech in a bid to stave off a leadership challenge from the Health Secretary and other challengers.

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After a tumultuous 48 hours, Mr Streeting is set to meet with Sir Keir to ask how he is going to turn his flailing premiership around, according to the Guardian. Mr Streeting, who is understood to have long coveted the Labour leadership, is said to have backed off an immediate leadership challenge. In the past two days, more than 80 MPs have called on Sir Keir Starmer to quit as Prime Minister after his party's dismal local elections saw Labour lose more than 1,400 councillors in one fell swoop. Read More: LIVE: Is Keir in the clear? Starmer gives thumbs-up ahead of Streeting showdown Read More: Labour needs a new leader, but forcing Starmer out would be a mistake, writes Andrew Marr

After a tumultuous 48 hours, Mr Streeting is set to meet with Sir Keir to ask how he is going to turn his flailing premiership around, according to the Guardian. Picture: Getty

On Tuesday, four ministers resigned from the frontbench and called for Starmer to step down, but as of yet, no formal leadership bid has been launched. Mr Streeting and Greater Manchester mayor Andy Burnham are understood to be two of the main challengers vying for Sir Keir's job. But after a Cabinet meeting on Tuesday, Sir Keir appears to have bought himself time to turn his political fortune around. Sources close to Energy Secretary Ed Miliband, another potential soft-left challenger, have denied reports that he is preparing to run if Mr Streeting triggers a contest.

Andy Burnham Arrives At FC United For Charity Football Match. Picture: Getty

After Tuesday's resignations, the Prime Minister has sought to push on, already having replaced those who quit. Sir Keir was publicly backed by several ministers at the top of Government, including his deputy David Lammy, who urged colleagues to “step back and take a breath”. Sir Keir told his Cabinet the country “expects us to get on with governing” and “that is what I am doing”, but avoided being directly challenged as he declined to discuss his leadership during the gathering or meet critics individually afterwards, the Press Association understands.

He said he would only speak to ministers one-to-one about his fate, but did not do so once the Cabinet concluded, according to sources. While Mr Streeting is not expected to say anything after Wednesday’s meeting that could distract from the King’s Speech, Politico reported that Buckingham Palace had privately told Number 10 they do not want the King to be dragged into the conversation. The importance of protecting Charles from the impression that he is being used for political ends was stressed to Sir Keir’s officials, a person familiar with the matter told the political news outlet.

Politico reported that Buckingham Palace had privately told Number 10 they do not want the King to be dragged into the conversation. Picture: Getty

It is understood there has been no suggestion that the opening of Parliament would not go ahead. The package of legislation to be announced by the King on Wednesday will include policies on immigration, green energy and reforms to special educational needs and disabilities (Send) schooling. The speech, which will be read by the King in the House of Lords before MPs and peers, will also include new laws to make it easier to take action against state-backed groups, such as the proscription of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps. It follows attacks on the Jewish community in London in recent months.