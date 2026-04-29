Sir Keir Starmer’s Labour will suffer devastating losses of more than 75% of the council seats the party is defending across England in the upcoming May elections, a polling guru has predicted.

Lord Robert Hayward said the governing party will lose some 1,850 seats in councils across the nation.

This is against the 2,557 it is defending in the forthcoming poll, according to numbers calculated by election specialists Colin Rallings and Michael Thrasher.

Their data accounts for seats being fought for the first time this year following boundary changes, where a defending political party has been estimated.

On May 7, voters will go to the polls to elect councillors across England, as well as for parliamentary representatives in the devolved administrations in Wales and Scotland.

Conservative peer and pollster Lord Hayward described his prediction as “bad news” for the Prime Minister, who finds himself in the throes of a scandal about Lord Mandelson’s appointment as US ambassador, and whose popularity continues to trail behind other party leaders in opinion polls.

Labour is not the only mainstream party set to suffer big losses Lord Hayward said, predicting that Kemi Badenoch’s Conservatives will lose 600 seats.

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