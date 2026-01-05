Sir Keir has resisted calls from within his own party, as well as some opposition critics, to take a tougher stance on the US president

Venezuela’s newly sworn-in interim leader has called for “collaboration” with US President Donald Trump as ruptures appeared within the UK government following the removal of Nicolas Maduro.

Speaking ahead of Maduro’s Monday court appearance in New York, Venezuela’s new interim leader suggested she would be willing to work with the Trump administration in the coming weeks. Speaking on Sunday evening, Delcy Rodriquez asserted Venezuela’s “right to peace, development, sovereignty, and a future”. “We prioritise moving towards balanced and respectful international relations between the United States and Venezuela, and between Venezuela and other countries in the region, premised on sovereign equality and non-interference,” she said in a post on Instagram. Read more: Trump issues stark warning to Venezuela’s new leader as Maduro to appear in US court Read more: Danish PM tells Trump to stop 'threats' against Greenland

“These principles guide our diplomacy with the rest of the world. “We invite the US government to collaborate with us on an agenda of cooperation oriented towards shared development within the framework of international law to strengthen lasting community coexistence.” The comments follow the indictment of Maduro and his wife Cilia Flores on “narco-terrorism” charges in New York, which came after Saturday’s airstrikes over the capital city of Caracas. In the UK, divisions have begun to appear within the Labour government over the US’ actions. Chief Secretary to the Prime Minister Darren Jones declined to say whether he thought American airstrikes on Caracas early on Saturday were legal, insisting it was for “international courts” to judge. Speaking to LBC, Mr Jones said: “This is the way the rules-based order works. It's not for an individual state to judge international law.” He insisted that the Government is “following the proper process that any government would follow”.

Mr Jones added that the Americans have so far insisted this was a “law enforcement measure against President Maduro. He added: “We've not seen any more detail about the law enforcement rationale for their operation, and that's what the American administration needs to publish.” Despite this defence of the US’ actions, Labour MP for Liverpool Riverside Kim Johnson questioned whether “we as a country still stand for international law and sovereignty”, while Leeds East Labour MP Richard Burgon described Sir Keir Stamer’s response as “shameful and reckless”.