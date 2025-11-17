The Prime Minister said he was “utterly focused” on tackling the cost of living, as he warned Labour against wasting time on leadership rows

Starmer insists he will lead Labour into next general election. Picture: TEMILADE ADELAJA/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

By Rebecca Henrys

Sir Keir Starmer has insisted he will lead Labour into the next general election, as a poll suggested only a third of his own voters want him to.

The Prime Minister said he was "utterly focused" on tackling the cost of living, as he warned Labour against wasting time on leadership rows. Sir Keir used a Mirror interview to attempt to silence doubts about his position, after the extraordinary briefing war last week over suggestions Health Secretary Wes Streeting was plotting a leadership challenge. Asked if he would lead Labour into the next general election, Sir Keir said: "Yes, I will. Let me be really clear – every minute that's not spent talking about and dealing with the cost of living is a minute wasted of the political work of this Government. "That's my response to last week. I remain utterly focused on what matters to me most, which is bearing down on the cost of living and making people feel better off."

Keir Starmer at PMQs. Picture: PA