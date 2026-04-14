The US's blockade of Iranian ports has begun, deepening the global economic impact from the Middle East crisis

Starmer and Macron to co-host Strait of Hormuz talks in Paris on Friday. Picture: Alamy

By Ella Bennett

International leaders will gather in Paris on Friday in the hopes of developing a plan to ensure the Strait of Hormuz remains open to shipping after the war in the Middle East ends.

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Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer and French President Emmanuel Macron will co-host the summit. A Downing Street spokesman said: “The summit will advance work towards a coordinated, independent, multinational plan to safeguard international shipping once the conflict ends.” Sir Keir told MPs on Monday the UK-French initiative would involve “military planning to provide assurance to shipping” as well as diplomatic efforts. Mr Macron has previously said the countries participating in the initiative would work on a “strictly defensive mission, separate from the warring parties to the conflict”, which “is intended to be deployed as soon as circumstances permit”. He said the summit would bring together countries “prepared to contribute alongside us” to the “peaceful multinational mission”. Read more: Starmer vows to form 'closer economic relationships' with European allies to combat effects of Iran war Read more: China beats Trump's blockade as tanker passes through Strait of Hormuz - as JD Vance accuses Iran of 'economic terrorism'

In Westminster, a new Cabinet committee has been established to deal with the fallout from the Iran conflict. The Middle East Response Committee was having its first meeting on Tuesday to consider the situation in the Strait of Hormuz, the shipping route vital for global oil and gas supplies. The Prime Minister established the committee to deal with the domestic and international impacts of the war, which has driven up energy prices, caused stock market turmoil and exposed deep divisions between the US and its traditional European allies. No 10 insiders compared the new panel to the committees set up under Tory prime ministers to deal with Brexit preparations and the Covid-19 pandemic. A source said the “new central structure” would focus on “medium-term scenario planning to respond to developments in the region over the coming weeks and months”.

The ongoing closure of the Strait of Hormuz is deeply damaging. Getting global shipping moving is vital to ease cost of living pressures.



The UK has convened more than 40 nations who share our aim to restore freedom of navigation.



This week the UK and France will co-host a… — Keir Starmer (@Keir_Starmer) April 13, 2026