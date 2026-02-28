Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer (left) attends a trilateral meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron (right) and German Chancellor Freidrich Merz at the Munich Security Conference in Munich, Germany. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

The leaders of the UK, France and Germany have released a joint statement condemning joint US-Israeli strikes on Iran.

Sir Keir Starmer, Emmanuel Macron and Friedrich Merz called for "regional stability" and condemned Iran's strikes in the Middle East. The three leaders' statement saw the European nations call for "regional stability" as they condemned Iran's retaliatory strikes. President Trump and Netanyahu announced a joint military operation shortly after 6am on Saturday. Iran quickly launched retaliatory attacks, striking a number of US-linked nations across the Middle East, including Qatar, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia and Israel. In the joint statement, the leaders wrote: "France, Germany and the United Kingdom have consistently urged the Iranian regime to end Iran’s nuclear program, curb its ballistic missile program, refrain from its destabilising activity in the region and our homelands, and to cease the appalling violence and repression against its own people. Read more: Surrender arms or 'face certain death' Trump tells Iran after announcing 'major combat operations' LIVE: US and Israel launch ‘major combat operation’ on Iran "We did not participate in these strikes, but are in close contact with our international partners, including the United States, Israel and partners in the region."

French President Emmanuel Macron released the joint statement alongside two fellow leaders. Picture: Alamy

"We reiterate our commitment to regional stability and to the protection of civilian life," the statement continued. "We condemn Iranian attacks on countries in the region in the strongest terms. Iran must refrain from indiscriminate military strikes. "We urge the Iranian leadership to seek a negotiated solution. Ultimately, the Iranian people must be allowed to determine their future. "It comes as Downing Street Prime Minister has confirmed that the UK 'did not participate' in US-Israeli strikes on Iran following the joint operation." It comes as the The Prime Minister chaired a meeting of the government’s emergency COBRA committee on Saturday ahead of the statement.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer released the joint statement alongside the two European leaders. Picture: Alamy

US and Israeli forces attacked Iran on Saturday morning in what the two countries described as a “pre-emptive” strike against a Tehran government intent on developing nuclear weapons. The attack prompted retaliation from Iran, with missiles reported to have targeted Israel and countries across the Middle East.

It is understood that the UK did not participate in the US-Israeli strikes. However, a government spokesperson confirmed the UK deployed Typhoon jets to Qatar from the RAF’s joint Typhoon squadron in January for defensive purposes. Additional defence capabilities were deployed earlier this year to the Sovereign Base Areas, including radar systems, counter-drone systems, F-35 jets, and ground-based air defence.

Smoke rises on the skyline after an explosion in Tehran, Iran, Saturday, Feb. 28, 2026.(AP Photo/Vahid Salemi). Picture: Alamy