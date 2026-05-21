The people of Makerfield will go to the polls on June 18 in what is said to be a contest between Labour and Reform

The Prime Minister confirmed he will be campaigning in Makerfield. Picture: Getty

By Alex Storey

Sir Keir Starmer has confirmed he will campaign for leadership rival Andy Burnham ahead of the Makerfield by-election.

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The Prime Minister had remained tight-lipped on whether or not he would support the Greater Manchester Mayor, who has been tipped to replace him in Downing Street if he wins the seat on June 18. But when asked by reporters on Thursday if he would support Mr Burnham's campaign, Sir Keir said: "Yes, and I’ve said to the whole Labour movement that I want everybody to be involved in the campaign. "Whatever other discussions are going on, it’s really important – that's a straight fight between Labour and Reform. Read more: Date confirmed for Makerfield by-election as Andy Burnham seeks return to Westminster Read more: Will Andy Burnham be able to beat Reform in Makerfield? What the data shows

Robert Kenyon will stand for Reform. Picture: Social Media

"It's about the values that we take into politics, and it's really important that we all pull together and fight in that by-election, as we will do." Political parties have begun naming their candidates for the upcoming by-election in the Greater Manchester constituency, but it is widely anticipated that it will be a straight shoot-out between Mr Burnham and Reform's Robert Kenyon. Former plumber Mr Kenyon has previously served as an army reservist and worked as a specialist technician for the NHS in Lancashire. He ran in the 2024 election where he finished in second place and has recently been elected to Wigan Council for Bryn with Ashton-in-Makerfield North. The news was welcomed by Mr Burnham whose team said: "Anyone who wants to embrace Andy’s campaign message is welcome on the campaign."

The Prime Minister also talked up recent good news when asked whether he was frustrated by the focus from Labour MPs on Mr Burnham and former health secretary Wes Streeting’s ambitions to oust him. He added: "There has been a lot going on in the last two weeks, but what is important for me to draw out is that actually the last week, in terms of what we’ve delivered, is really significant." He pointed to recent figures showing the UK’s real gross domestic product grew by 0.6% in the first quarter from January to March, falling NHS waiting lists, and a drop in UK net migration to the lowest level since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. Mr Burnham's potential route to Westminster was mapped out last week when Josh Simons MP stood down to allow the mayor a way back into the Commons.

Mr Burnham has been tipped as possible successor to Sir Keir. Picture: Getty