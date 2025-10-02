Prime minister confirms “additional police assets are being deployed to synagogues across the country”.

Prime minister Sir Keir Starmer, about to board a flight. Picture: Alamy

By William Mata

Sir Keir Starmer has said he is "appalled" by the terror attack at a synagogue in Greater Manchester, and has said that armed police will guard Jewish holy places.

The prime minister will fly home from a summit in Denmark to lead a Cobra panel this afternoon. Before boarding his plane back from Copenhagen, he said that additional police assets, thought to be armed, will guard synagogues across the country. He shared his outrage after learning about the stabbing in Crumpsall on Thursday morning and will meet the cabinet committee, which is convened to handle matters of national emergency or major disruption. Four people were injured after the attacker drove at members of the public, while a man was stabbed outside the synagogue, during the Yom Kippur Jewish festival.

Emergency services at the scene of an incident at Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation synagogue in Crumpsall, Manchester, where police have shot a suspect after several people were stabbed and a car was driven at members of the public. Picture: Alamy

Armed police officers stand with their weapons outside Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation synagogue in Crumpsall. Picture: Getty

The suspected attacker was shot dead by Greater Manchester Police, not long after they were called at around 9.30am. Sir Keir said from the Danish capital: “The attack in Manchester this morning is absolutely shocking, and all of our thoughts are with those affected. “I am on my way back to London. When I arrive, I will chair an emergency Cobra meeting. I’m already able to say that additional police assets are being deployed to synagogues across the country, and we will do everything to keep our Jewish community safe. “I’ve spoken to Mark Gardner of the CST [Community Security Trust], and Andy Burnham, the mayor of Manchester. “I want to thank the emergency services for the speed of their response.” A short distance away from the synagogue in Crumpsall, police officers armed with Heckler & Koch machine guns stood guard at the head of a path, between houses, leading up to the back of the synagogue.

Members of the community comfort each other near Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation Synagogue in Crumpsall. Picture: Getty

Members of the public and congregants seen as Police and other emergency responders attend the Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation Synagogue. Picture: Getty

Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch described the incident in Greater Manchester as a “vile and disgusting attack” while Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey said he is "horrified and appalled". Mr Burnham has said that the suspect is now deceased. Sir Keir earlier tweeted: “I’m appalled by the attack at a synagogue in Crumpsall. “The fact that this has taken place on Yom Kippur, the holiest day in the Jewish calendar, makes it all the more horrific. “My thoughts are with the loved ones of all those affected, and my thanks go to the emergency services and all the first responders.” It is understood that the security guard reported to have been attacked with a knife in the incident on Thursday was not part of the Community Security Trust.