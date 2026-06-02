The more than 1,000 pages of documents in the second tranche released on Monday included records of WhatsApp exchanges between Lord Mandelson and Work and Pensions Secretary Pat McFadden that revealed the latter’s frustration with his colleagues

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer. Picture: Alamy

By Alice Padgett

Sir Keir Starmer will chair a meeting of his Cabinet on Tuesday after messages released in relation to Lord Peter Mandelson’s appointment as UK ambassador to the US laid bare splits within Labour.

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Sir Keir sacked Lord Mandelson in September 2025 after growing pressure to remove him from office following leaked emails which showed the peer sent supportive messages even as Jeffrey Epstein faced jail for sex offences. MPs voted earlier this year to force the disclosure of documents relating to his time as ambassador. The more than 1,000 pages of documents in the second tranche released on Monday included records of WhatsApp exchanges between Lord Mandelson and Work and Pensions Secretary Pat McFadden that revealed the latter’s frustration with his colleagues. In May 2025, in the wake of local election setbacks and the Runcorn by-election defeat, Mr McFadden said: “Lot of manoeuvring here this week. Angela (Rayner), Gordon (Brown). Doesn’t feel good for Keir.” Read More: Key texts, emails and WhatsApps from latest dump of Mandelson files Read More: You’ll 'never regret' making me ambassador, Mandelson said - as Government dumps thousands more files

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer (right) and Work and Pensions Secretary Pat McFadden (second right) meet apprentices in Chiswick last week. Picture: Alamy

He also complained that Labour MPs were “asking the wrong questions”. “Every meeting I have is ‘who can we tax in order to pay benefits to others’,” he said. Mr McFadden, who was the senior minister in the Cabinet Office at the time, also acknowledged Sir Keir’s authority risked being destroyed by a Labour revolt over welfare reforms. In June, shortly before the Government caved in to provide a series of concessions to rebel MPs, he said: “I think it’s very bad. Defeat, pull Bill or gut it all destroys his authority.” Mr McFadden became the Work and Pensions Secretary, responsible for the welfare system, in September 2025. Lord Mandelson was highly critical of Sir Keir’s operation in messages, saying the Prime Minister “lacks verve” and that Chancellor Rachel Reeves could not explain where economic growth would come from.

In a message to Mr McFadden in July 2025, he said: “I went into No10 after I saw you. It is beleaguered and bereft. It requires complete revamp and infusion of purpose and confidence to get anywhere.” In the same month, he said the Government “doesn’t do policy, generally speaking, well enough”, in a message to pensions minister Torsten Bell. Mr Bell told him: “That is definitely true – everyone seems to think it’s someone else’s job to get the policy right… Which is very odd.” Lord Mandelson replied: “As the saying goes, rubbish in rubbish out…” MPs will have the opportunity to debate the second tranche of files on Wednesday.