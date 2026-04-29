A professional lipreader has suggested that Sir Keir Starmer and Lord Mandelson 'clearly knew each other very well' when the disgraced peer was announced as Ambassador to the United States in February 2025.

Jeremy Freeman studied footage from February 2025, which shows Starmer and Mandelson shortly before the latter's appointment was announced.

Speaking exclusively to LBC, the forensic lipreader said: "This is a brief exchange formally introducing Manderson as an ambassador to the United States. And what I found was very simple: two people who clearly know each other very well, laughing together. The conversation is very light.

"Quick back and forth, positively banter. There was a lot of laughing. They were both smiling. They were both very relaxed.

"And the interaction looked very genuine. It didn't look forced; it was not performed for the cameras, just two people who were comfortable with each other."

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