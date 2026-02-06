It comes as police officers spent the afternoon searching a property in Camden linked to Mandelson

Sir Keir Starmer warned a "very significant volume of material" will likely need to be reviewed in relation to Lord Mandelson’s appointment. Picture: Alamy

By Alex Storey

The Prime Minister has warned a "very significant volume of material" will need to be reviewed on Lord Mandelson’s appointment as US ambassador.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

In a letter to the Parliament’s Intelligence and Security Committee (ISC), Sir Keir Starmer said it was important documents are made available to Parliament "as soon as possible." He insisted the Government wanted to ensure "urgency and transparency," amid pressure to reveal the extent of what was known about the peer’s relationship with paedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein when he was picked for the job. Writing to the Committee's chairman Lord Beamish, Sir Keir said: "Thank you for your letter following the Humble Address relating to Peter Mandelson’s appointment as His Majesty’s Ambassador to the United States of America. Read more: Angela Rayner coup 'would trigger early election,' Starmer allies warn Read more: Police raid two homes linked to Mandelson as part of Epstein investigation

Police are searching two properties linked to ex-ambassador Peter Mandelson as part of probe into potential misconduct stemming from his ties to the late Jeffrey Epstein. Picture: Alamy

"I have asked the Cabinet Secretary to work with you and your committee to agree the detail of how material that may be prejudicial to the UK’s national security and international relations is shared and reviewed, having regard to the requirements of the Metropolitan Police investigation. "As you note in your letter, it is important that documents are made available to Parliament as soon as possible, noting that there is likely to be a very significant volume of material that will need to be reviewed to establish whether it is in scope. "Above all else, the Government wishes to engage constructively with the ISC, and to ensure that Parliament’s instruction is met with the urgency and transparency it deserves. I have asked the Cabinet Secretary to follow up." It comes days after the Prime Minister was told he must to hand over documents to the ISC, following a backlash from Labour MPs, as the Met launched a criminal investigation into Mandelson. The Metropolitan Police had urged the government not to release any files that "could undermine the current investigation." However, House of Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle insisted the force had "no jurisdiction" to do so. Number 10 had wanted to retain the power to block the publication of certain documents but those plans were altered following a Labour backbench rebellion.