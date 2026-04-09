Starmer to meet Middle East leaders amid fragile Iran ceasefire
Donald Trump’s two-week pause in the bombing campaign, contingent on Iran reopening the Strait of Hormuz for shipping, appears to be under threat.
Sir Keir Starmer will continue his tour of the Middle East on Thursday after he met with the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia, Mohammed Bin Salman, as part of ongoing talks with allies to give shipping the “confidence” to pass through the Strait of Hormuz.
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The two leaders met as the Prime Minister travelled to Saudi Arabia as part of a visit to the region designed in large part to try and cement the fragile ceasefire between Iran and the United States.
Sir Keir could be seen before the meeting sitting in front of the flags of the UK and Saudi Arabia, as the Crown Prince spoke to him.
The leaders discussed further co-operation on defence and that the UK and Saudi Arabia would soon be marking a century of “friendship”.
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Following the meeting, a Downing Street spokesperson said: “(The Prime Minister) was clear that it was vital now to continue work to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, and discussed the UK’s ongoing efforts to convene partners to agree and plan the practical steps required to give shipping the confidence to transit the Strait.
“Reflecting on the defensive operations which have taken place in the region since the conflict began, the Prime Minister thanked His Royal Highness for Saudi Arabia’s efforts to protect British nationals in the country.
“The Prime Minister committed to continue to support Saudi Arabia as a steadfast ally, including through the recent deployment of the Sky Sabre air defence system, having met UK personnel deployed to operate it earlier today.”
Wednesday’s bilateral meeting came as US President Donald Trump’s two-week pause in the bombing campaign, contingent on Iran reopening the Strait of Hormuz for shipping, appeared to be under threat as Israel attacked Lebanon.
Mr Trump suggested on social media that the US military would remain in place in the region so that they could respond in the “highly unlikely” event that Iran did not honour the terms of the ceasefire.
He wrote on Truth Social on Thursday: “All U.S. Ships, Aircraft, and Military Personnel, with additional Ammunition, Weaponry, and anything else that is appropriate and necessary for the lethal prosecution and destruction of an already substantially degraded Enemy, will remain in place in, and around, Iran, until such time as the REAL AGREEMENT reached is fully complied with.
“If for any reason it is not, which is highly unlikely, then the “Shootin’ Starts,” bigger, and better, and stronger than anyone has ever seen before. It was agreed, a long time ago, and despite all of the fake rhetoric to the contrary – NO NUCLEAR WEAPONS and, the Strait of Hormuz WILL BE OPEN & SAFE.”
During his visit to Saudi Arabia on Wednesday, the PM said there was a “sense of real relief” at the pause in fighting agreed the night before.
But he said it was “early days” and that a lot of work still needed to be done to make the peace deal last and restore oil and gas supplies through the Strait of Hormuz.
Sir Keir said there was still work to do to ensure “this ceasefire should be not a temporary ceasefire but a permanent ceasefire”.
He added: “On top of that, we have to acknowledge that this war was not our war, but my job is to protect the UK.
“It’s already had an impact on the UK, and it’s very important we get the Strait of Hormuz open. There’s a lot of work to do there.”
The two-week ceasefire between the United States and Iran today is welcomed by the UK and our allies.— Keir Starmer (@Keir_Starmer) April 8, 2026
The goal now must be a lasting end to the war.
Alongside our international partners, the UK will work to ensure a return to freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz. pic.twitter.com/VFwhfNIt4o
Mr Trump had threatened to obliterate Iran’s power plants and bridges if a deal could not be reached to reopen the route to shipping, but less than two hours before his deadline, he said a ceasefire had been agreed.
However, Iran closed the strait again on Wednesday night in response to Israeli attacks on the Hezbollah militant group in Lebanon, which the US called unacceptable.
White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt repeated Mr Trump’s “expectation and demand” it be reopened.
Sir Keir’s refusal to let the US have free rein on the use of British bases to launch raids against Iran has severely strained the Prime Minister’s relationship with Mr Trump.
Asked whether his relationship with the US president was “in tatters”, the PM said: “I’ve acted as you would expect of a British Prime Minister, which is by being absolutely focused on what is our national interest, and that’s why I’ve applied my principles and my values throughout.
“And my principles and values made sure that our decisions were that we wouldn’t get involved in the action without a lawful basis, without a viable, thought-through plan.”
Meanwhile, Mr Trump continued his criticism of Nato following a private meeting with Secretary-General Mark Rutte.
Writing on his Truth Media social platform on Wednesday evening, he said: “NATO WASN’T THERE WHEN WE NEEDED THEM, AND THEY WON’T BE THERE IF WE NEED THEM AGAIN. REMEMBER GREENLAND, THAT BIG, POORLY RUN, PIECE OF ICE!!!”
Mr Rutte described the meeting as “frank and open” as he used the discussion to highlight the efforts being led by Sir Keir to secure the Strait of Hormuz.
He also acknowledged the US president was “clearly disappointed” with the response of the military alliance to the Iran war.
In an interview with US broadcaster CNN, Mr Rutte said he had pointed out that the “large majority of European nations” had been helpful to America during the conflict and lived up to their commitments.
Elsewhere, Israel maintained its attacks on Lebanon, the base for Iran-backed Hezbollah, claiming it was not covered by the ceasefire deal.
US vice president JD Vance said there was now a “fragile truce”, with reports from the Gulf of missile or drone raids on Kuwait and the United Arab Emirates, while Iran claimed its Lavan Island oil refinery had come under attack.