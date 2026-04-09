Donald Trump’s two-week pause in the bombing campaign, contingent on Iran reopening the Strait of Hormuz for shipping, appears to be under threat.

Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer meets aircrew members at Taif Airbase. Picture: Alamy

By Ella Bennett

Sir Keir Starmer will continue his tour of the Middle East on Thursday after he met with the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia, Mohammed Bin Salman, as part of ongoing talks with allies to give shipping the “confidence” to pass through the Strait of Hormuz.

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The two leaders met as the Prime Minister travelled to Saudi Arabia as part of a visit to the region designed in large part to try and cement the fragile ceasefire between Iran and the United States. Sir Keir could be seen before the meeting sitting in front of the flags of the UK and Saudi Arabia, as the Crown Prince spoke to him. The leaders discussed further co-operation on defence and that the UK and Saudi Arabia would soon be marking a century of “friendship”. Read more: US forces to stay 'in place' around Iran until 'REAL agreement' complied with, says Trump - as he warns military 'looking forward to next conquest' Read more: Trump rages against Nato for not helping in Iran war after meeting with alliance chief

Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer meets Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for bilateral talks in Jeddah. Picture: Alamy

Following the meeting, a Downing Street spokesperson said: “(The Prime Minister) was clear that it was vital now to continue work to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, and discussed the UK’s ongoing efforts to convene partners to agree and plan the practical steps required to give shipping the confidence to transit the Strait. “Reflecting on the defensive operations which have taken place in the region since the conflict began, the Prime Minister thanked His Royal Highness for Saudi Arabia’s efforts to protect British nationals in the country. “The Prime Minister committed to continue to support Saudi Arabia as a steadfast ally, including through the recent deployment of the Sky Sabre air defence system, having met UK personnel deployed to operate it earlier today.”

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer arrives at the airport in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, as part of a two-day visit. Picture: Alamy

Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer points as he meets aircrew members. Picture: Alamy

Wednesday’s bilateral meeting came as US President Donald Trump’s two-week pause in the bombing campaign, contingent on Iran reopening the Strait of Hormuz for shipping, appeared to be under threat as Israel attacked Lebanon. Mr Trump suggested on social media that the US military would remain in place in the region so that they could respond in the “highly unlikely” event that Iran did not honour the terms of the ceasefire. He wrote on Truth Social on Thursday: “All U.S. Ships, Aircraft, and Military Personnel, with additional Ammunition, Weaponry, and anything else that is appropriate and necessary for the lethal prosecution and destruction of an already substantially degraded Enemy, will remain in place in, and around, Iran, until such time as the REAL AGREEMENT reached is fully complied with. “If for any reason it is not, which is highly unlikely, then the “Shootin’ Starts,” bigger, and better, and stronger than anyone has ever seen before. It was agreed, a long time ago, and despite all of the fake rhetoric to the contrary – NO NUCLEAR WEAPONS and, the Strait of Hormuz WILL BE OPEN & SAFE.” During his visit to Saudi Arabia on Wednesday, the PM said there was a “sense of real relief” at the pause in fighting agreed the night before. But he said it was “early days” and that a lot of work still needed to be done to make the peace deal last and restore oil and gas supplies through the Strait of Hormuz. Sir Keir said there was still work to do to ensure “this ceasefire should be not a temporary ceasefire but a permanent ceasefire”. He added: “On top of that, we have to acknowledge that this war was not our war, but my job is to protect the UK. “It’s already had an impact on the UK, and it’s very important we get the Strait of Hormuz open. There’s a lot of work to do there.”

The two-week ceasefire between the United States and Iran today is welcomed by the UK and our allies.



The goal now must be a lasting end to the war.



Alongside our international partners, the UK will work to ensure a return to freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz. pic.twitter.com/VFwhfNIt4o — Keir Starmer (@Keir_Starmer) April 8, 2026