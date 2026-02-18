Sir Keir Starmer today confirmed the government's plan to equalise the minimum wage for younger and older workers would go ahead, insisting a U-turn was not on the cards.

It comes after Welsh Secretary Jo Stevens insisted plans had ‘not changed’, amid doubts over youth unemployment figures.

Speaking from Wales, the Prime Minister said he could "absolutely confirm" the rise would happen "from April".

"We have made commitments in relation their wages, including the commitment that the living and minimum wage will go up and that will now happen in April," the PM said on Wednesday.

"So that will be really good news for all young people, and of course, not exclusively for young people, but important to them.

Sir Keir Starmer confirmed the party’s pledge to “remove the discriminatory age bands” in the minimum wage system, “so all adults are entitled to the same minimum wage”, would be kept.

"You can reassure young people now. We've made commitments to young people in our manifesto and we will keep to those commitments and including commitment that we would make sure that the living wage and minimum wage will go up this April, which we can absolutely confirm to you will happen.

Read more: UK unemployment hits highest level in nearly five years as wage growth slows

Read more: Household energy bills predicted to fall by 7% in April

Confirming the party would not U-turn on Labour’s manifesto pledge, Ms Stevens vowed to “remove the discriminatory age bands” in the minimum wage system - changes that could be implemented as soon as April.