The Conservative leader accused the Prime Minister of "squandering" his political capital after avoiding an inquiry into whether he misled MPs over Mandelson vetting affair

Conservative party leader Kemi Badenoch compared the government to a "bad episode of Game Of Thrones". Picture: Alamy

By Issy Clarke

Kemi Badenoch has likened Keir Starmer's government to a "bad episode of Game Of Thrones" as the Prime Minister battles for his political survival.

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Sir Keir avoided an inquiry yesterday into whether he misled Parliament over the Peter Mandelson affair . Picture: Alamy

At PMQs on Wednesday, Sir Keir accused Ms Badenoch of playing "political games" and said the motion was rejected “decisively because everyone saw it for what it was – a desperate, baseless political stunt ahead of the May elections". Ms Badenoch accused Sir Keir of "begging" his backbenchers to support him and rebuked his "tone deaf, pompous moralising.” She said at the start of the session in July 2024 the Labour benches were "full of sycophantic questions from adoring new MPs", but that on Tuesday "the prime minister was reduced to begging those same MPs to save his own skin.” Read more: Starmer avoids sleaze probe over Mandelson vetting scandal after Commons vote - but more than a dozen MPs rebel Read more: Starmer 'offered Rayner Cabinet return' as embattled PM fights to stave off leadership challenge

Lord Peter Mandelson was appointed as US ambassador despite failing a vetting procedure. Picture: Alamy

Sir Keir responded by defending his record, pointing to the government's youth guarantee and the increase in the national minimum wage. Ms Badenoch continued: "This Government is like a bad episode of Game Of Thrones." In a reference to the Mayor of Manchester Andy Burnham, she went on: “His own people have turned against him and all the while, the prime minister is holed up in his castle, wetting himself about a visit from the King in the North." Andy Burnham, widely regarded as a potential leadership challenger should he secure election to Westminster, was blocked from standing as an MP in January by Labour's ruling body.

Ms Badenoch then argued that the UK's dwindling spending on defence was because the government was spending too much money on welfare. She continued: “Isn’t the real reason the prime minister can’t cut welfare that he squandered all his political capital saving his own skin?” Sir Keir Starmer responded: “This is the Labour government that increased defence spending to the highest since the Cold War."

Elsewhere the PM was unable to confirm if Rachel Reeves would remain chancellor when questioned about a rumoured Cabinet reshuffle on Wednesday. Downing Street later said Sir Keir has "full confidence" in Ms Reeves. Sir Keir has been battling to save his job after it was found that Lord Peter Mandelson had been appointed as the British ambassador to the US, despite having failed a vetting procedure.