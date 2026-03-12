The Prime Minister issued a further apology to the victims of Jeffrey Epstein

By Alex Storey

Sir Keir Starmer has admitted that "it was me that made the mistake" in appointing Peter Mandelson as US ambassador in an apology to the victims of Jeffrey Epstein.

The Prime Minister made the comments to reporters during a visit to Northern Ireland, one day after the first set of "Mandelson files" were released by the Government. The files reveal the former Peer requested to receive the "remainder of the four-year salary costs of the fixed term appointment," which would have amounted to £547,201. Instead, he was given £40,330 to cover the three-month notice period in his contract plus an additional £34,670 severance payment. Read more: Mandelson emailed Tony Blair’s chief of staff to introduce his 'safe friend' Jeffrey Epstein Read more: Epstein 'confessed to fathering secret child' in newly revealed documents

Lord Peter Mandelson leaving his home in north London. Picture: Alamy

Sir Keir said: "It was me that made the mistake" and added "it's me that makes the apology to the victims of Epstein." He added: "The release of the information shows what was known. That led to further questions being asked. "Unfortunately, because of the Metropolitan Police investigation, we can’t release that information yet. "But that doesn’t take away from the fact that it was me that made a mistake, and it’s me that makes the apology to the victims of Epstein, and I do that." The Government released an initial batch of papers on Wednesday relating to the appointment after MPs ordered the publication of the files. After Epstein was first convicted of procuring an underage girl in 2008 his relationship with Mandelson "continued across 2009-2011, beginning when Lord Mandelson was business minister and continuing after the end of the Labour government."

Speaking to LBC, paymaster general Nick Thomas-Symonds urged Mandelson to donate his £75k severance payout to a charity supporting the victims of sexual abuse. Mr Thomas-Symonds told Nick Ferrari at Breakfast: "You can see why, on a numbers basis, you have someone who is claiming £547,000, the documents show us. "Threatening to go to a tribunal, have a dispute, it's negotiated down to £75,000. "I share your listeners' outrage about this, that that money is still being held by Peter Mandelson."

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer issued a further apology to Jeffrey Epstein's victims. Picture: Alamy

He added: "The decent thing to do would be to give it to charity, perhaps. May I gently suggest a charity that supports victims." "I think there are serious questions about this process," the Paymaster General continued. "There's two elements to this, just to be clear. There's the due diligence bit where we've got, as I say, the missing document." Sir Keir has insisted Mandelson "lied repeatedly" to Downing Street about his relationship with Epstein, before and during his tenure as ambassador.

Keir Starmer departs 10 Downing Street on Wednesday. Picture: Alamy