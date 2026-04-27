The Commons will vote on whether the Prime Minister should face a sleaze probe for allegedly misleading the House amid the Mandelsom vetting row.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer speaking during Prime Minister's Questions. Picture: Alamy

By Jacob Paul

Sir Keir Starmer has pleaded with Labour MPs to reject a bid for a parliamentary sleaze inquiry into the Lord Mandelson vetting row as he faces another moment of peril over the future of his premiership.

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The Commons will vote on Tuesday on whether the Privileges Committee should consider if the Prime Minister misled the House by claiming “due process” was followed in appointing the former Labour grandee as US ambassador despite failing his security vetting. A large-scale effort appeared under way by Monday evening to rally support from the back benches, with former Labour prime minister Gordon Brown also urging the party to back Starmer. Labour MPs are being whipped to reject the motion to refer the Prime Minister to the committee after Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle allowed a vote on the issue following requests from Tory leader Kemi Badenoch and other senior MPs, it is understood. At a packed meeting of the Parliamentary Labour Party on Monday evening, the Prime Minister sought to dismiss the attempt to launch an inquiry as a “stunt” by political opponents trying to inflict damage before the May elections. “I have responsibility for being totally transparent with you, with Parliament and the British public,” he told Labour parliamentarians. “I take that very seriously as well. But this is not about a lack of transparency. Read more: David Lammy slams Starmer sleaze probe vote as 'political stunt' by Tories ahead of local elections Read more: Starmer 'could face sleaze probe' over Mandelson vetting row as Cabinet turns on Prime Minister

Former UK ambassador to the United States, Peter Mandelson. Picture: Getty

“This is a political stunt by our opponents who want to bring us down, obscure our message, stop us getting on with our work. “And the timing tells you everything nine days before local elections.” He claimed the Tories had lodged “totally baseless” and “absolutely ridiculous” accusations against him and insisted the motion on Tuesday was “pure politics”, adding: “We need to stand together against it.” Starmer added: “When we stick together and fight together we are so much stronger.” Backing the PM, David Lammy told LBC it is “crystal clear” his boss did not mislead parliament as he took aim at the Tories for “muddying the waters” ahead of polling day on May 7. “This is a political stunt by the Conservatives to keep this thing running. And why do they want to keep it running? They want to keep it running because we've got local elections,” he told LBC’s Ben Kentish.

Also backing Starmer, former PM Gordon Brown urged Labour to unite in focusing on putting “the needs of the country first” in a statement on Monday evening. “Whatever the parliamentary games at Westminster, what the country expects of everyone in Labour is to focus on the priorities of the British people, which is what Keir Starmer is doing and for which he deserves all our support,” he said. Tory leader Kemi Badenoch is reportedly the leading voice pushing for Parliament's Privileges Committee to probe Sir Keir's statements to the House. This committe was responsible for Boris Johnson’s exit from frontline politics after it investigated him for misleading the House over the “partygate” breaches of Covid-19 laws in Downing Street. Mrs Badenoch has argued the PM had misled Parliament "multiple times" amid the Mandelson vetting scandal and should be probed by the same committee as she urged Labour MPs to "look into their consciences".

Conservative party leader Kemi Badenoch speaking during Prime Minister's Questions. Picture: Alamy