Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer has been warned swathes of MPs are fed up. Picture: Getty

By Jacob Paul

The Government should be concerned about the growing number of Labour backbenchers "sick and fed up" of its daft ideas" who may quit the party, an MP has told LBC.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Labour MP Karl Turner says his fellow backbenchers are tired of being "marched up hills, only to be marched back down again" as he hit out at a raft of "daft" proposals binned by the Government. "We've had a lot of daft ideas and the government have rightly binned them," the MP for Hull East told Tonight with Andrew Marr. He slammed Justice Secretary David Lammy's "ridiculous" proposal to scrap most jury trias as the most "ludicrous proposal I've ever heard." Mr Lammy and his team are proposing that, should MPs and peers agree, nearly all crimes with a penalty of up to three years in prison will be tried by just a single judge, scrapping the option of trial by jury. Mr Turner denied threatening to walk from the party over his disdain for the policy, but admitted he is still "incredibly cross". Read more: Vote down plans to scrap jury trials, Tories tell rebel Labour MPs Read more: Starmer facing backbench rebellion over axing juries as 38 Labour MPs break ranks with PM in letter

Revealing details of a private conversation, Mr Turner said he told Labour chief whip Jonathan Reynolds to stop threatening MPs with having the whip removed "I said, listen, stop threatening to lose the whip with peopleWhat you need to be concerned about is MPs walking out the door on the basis that we're sick and fed up, have been marched up hills, only to be marched back down again when the government quickly established that the ideas are daft ideas," Mr Turner said. He added: "Start worrying about MPs like me being so fed up that we’re just going to walk out the door." It comes after a bombshell letter published last month revealed 38 Labour MPs and suspended Labour stalwart Diane Abbott called on Mr Lammy's plans to be dropped.

Justice Secretary David Lammy is planning to scrap jury trials. Picture: Getty