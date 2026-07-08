The Prime Minister said the gathering would prove to be “very important” against the backdrop of the Ukraine conflict

Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer arrives for the NATO summit in Ankara, Turkey on Wednesday. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

Sir Keir Starmer has reiterated the importance of Nato leaders showing “unity and strength” as he arrived at the summit in Turkey.

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The alliance met at the summit in Ankara, Turkey, on Wednesday, with world leaders including Starmer, Trump and Macron in attendance. The Prime Minister said the gathering would prove to be “very important” against the background of the Ukraine war and the US conflict with Iran. Speaking to reporters at the Turkish presidential palace, Starmer said: “It’s really great to be here for what will turn out to be a very important Nato summit, with the ongoing conflict in Ukraine and recent developments in the Strait of Hormuz. “There’s a lot of really important issues for us to discuss and agree on action coming out of this summit." Read more: Donald Trump says US could pull troops from Europe as he slams Nato over Greenland dispute Read more: US resumes 'powerful' strikes on Iran after accusing regime of attacks on three vessels in Strait of Hormuz

U.S. President Donald Trump meets with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte on the sidelines of NATO meeting at the Bestepe Presidential complex, in Ankara, Turkey. Picture: Alamy

“It’s very important that, as leaders, we show the unity and the strength of Nato at a time like this, and that’s what we’ll do at this summit here this morning,” the PM added. It comes as Nato Secretary General Mark Rutte described overnight military action by the US in Iran as "absolutely necessary" following airstrikes. He was also seen to insist the US remains committed to the alliance as he arrived at its summit in Ankara, Turkey, on Wednesday morning. Ahead of the summit, Mr Trump reopened questions about his commitment to the alliance, insisting again that Greenland – which belongs to Nato ally Denmark – should be part of the US.

Germany's Chancellor Friedrich Merz speaks with the media as he arrives for the NATO summit in Ankara. Picture: Alamy