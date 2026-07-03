It is not Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch who should be apologising following this week's parliamentary row.

It is Secretary of State for Education and Minister for Women and Equalities Bridget Phillipson who has questions to answer - and Keir Starmer should seriously consider whether she can remain in office.

The controversy centres on Phillipson's description of Badenoch as "angry" during a heated political exchange. Some will dismiss this as routine political sparring. Others, however, will see it differently.

For many people, particularly those concerned about race and equality, describing a Black woman as "angry" or "aggressive" invokes a stereotype that has a long and troubling history. They are well-known racist tropes. Whether Phillipson intended it or not, critics argue that such language risks reinforcing negative assumptions that Black women have faced for generations.

What is striking is the apparent double standard in the reaction.

Had Diane Abbott used language widely perceived as drawing upon a stereotype about a Jewish MP, the political and media response would almost certainly have been immediate and unforgiving. Had Jeremy Corbyn made a similar remark while Labour leader, there would have been demands for apologies, investigations and disciplinary action within hours.

Indeed, under Keir Starmer's leadership, Labour has repeatedly emphasised the importance of challenging prejudice in all its forms. The party has argued - often correctly - that public figures should be accountable not only for their intentions but also for the impact of their words.

If that principle is to mean anything, it must apply consistently.

Instead, much of the political discussion has focused on demands for Badenoch to apologise, while comparatively little attention has been given to whether Phillipson's own language was appropriate. Labour MPs have lined up to defend the Education Secretary, raising questions about whether party loyalty is being placed above consistency.

This matters because Bridget Phillipson is not just the Education Secretary. She is also the Minister for Women and Equalities. The holder of that office should be held to the highest possible standards when it comes to language, inclusion and equality.

The issue is not whether Phillipson intended offence. The issue is whether the standards Labour expects from others should also apply to its own ministers.

Keir Starmer has built much of his leadership on the promise that there will be one rule for everyone. If he genuinely believes that, he should not allow different standards to apply depending on who made the remark.

Leadership requires consistency. If Labour expects accountability from its opponents, it must be prepared to hold its own ministers accountable too.

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Marcia Steele was a teacher & deputy-headteacher for over 20 years, a former childminder, and is now the General Secretary of the National Union of Childminders.

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