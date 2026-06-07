The Prime Minister will also unveil an AI tool that will serve as a 'jobcentre in your pocket'

The Prime Minister will promise to make tech work “for everyone, not just the privileged few”. Picture: Getty

By Katy Dartford

Sir Keir Starmer will pledge that no community is left behind in the “tech revolution” as he unveils new AI tools aimed at helping jobseekers get into work.

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The Prime Minister will promise to make tech work “for everyone, not just the privileged few” in a speech setting out the Government’s plans to prepare people for a changing employment market. A new “AI assistant,” announced on Monday and designed to provide 24/7 guidance on topics such as career development and job applications through a “CV builder” feature, will be trialled for around three months online. Officials hope the tool will serve as a “jobcentre in your pocket” for people seeking employment. Read More: Starmer vows to ‘act quickly’ on social media ban amid reports of decision within two weeks Read More: More than one million young people not in work or education, says ONS

AI assistant apps ChatGPT, Gemini, Perplexity, and Claude. Picture: Alamy

Ahead of the speech, Sir Keir said: “No one doubts the huge potential of tech to change lives. But we have to decide who that change is for. “This Government’s choice is clear: the tech revolution must work for everyone, not just a privileged few. “We’re backing British businesses to lead the way, driving growth and investment that turns into more jobs and stronger communities. “And we’re using tech to bring opportunity to every corner of the country – helping people into work, tackling inequalities, boosting skills and building a fairer future.” The PM’s speech comes as London Tech Week gets under way, which will bring together ministers and industry experts in the UK capital to discuss how technological changes will shape society. Technology Secretary Liz Kendall announced a range of measures aimed at allowing young people to gain the skills that will help them to secure employment, with some 400,000 across the most disadvantaged schools to be offered AI and tech training. An AI “bootcamp scheme” will be rolled out across England over the summer to provide those who are at risk of becoming unemployed and out of education and training with resources they may need to find work. Meanwhile, Business Secretary Peter Kyle said the state will “aggressively” take bigger stakes in fast-growing UK firms, signalling a new wave of corporatism as the Government seeks to hold on to flourishing companies moving overseas to scale. “You are going to start to see us take more risks, upping the risk threshold in our desire to back British innovation as it scales. I want us to be aggressively ambitious,” he told the Sunday Times.

Technology Secretary Liz Kendall announced an AI “bootcamp scheme” will be rolled out across England. Picture: Getty