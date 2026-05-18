Sir Keir Starmer is facing calls to step down following big Labour losses in the local elections.

By Ella Bennett

Deputy Prime Minister David Lammy has insisted Sir Keir Starmer will not set out a timetable for his resignation, despite calls from within the Labour Party for him to stand down.

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Speaking with Nick Ferrari at Breakfast, Mr Lammy insisted Sir Keir is in "good spirits, fighting spirits" and will ensure they will win the by-election in Makerfield, following the resignation of Labour MP Josh Simons. Mr Simons announced he would resign and backed Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham to return to Parliament. Mr Burnham later announced his intention to stand in the by-election. The Deputy Prime Minister insisted that he will be campaigning to ensure that Labour wins the seat. Asked by Nick whether a win for Mr Burnham would be a vote to remove Sir Keir as leader, Mr Lammy rejected the idea. "A vote for Andy Burnham, if he is the candidate, is a vote for Labour in the Makerfield by-election," he insisted. Read more: Streeting lays down challenge to replace Starmer while calling for Britain to rejoin EU - as Burnham outlines leadership plan Read more: Pressure on Starmer ramps up as Burnham one step closer to challenge

Wes Streeting has called for a “proper contest” to replace Sir Keir. Picture: Alamy

Mr Lammy called Mr Burnham a "great politician" and said it would be "great" having him back in Parliament. "So I will be supporting him. All of us will be supporting him. Because what we don't want is Reform winning in May," he added. He also rejected the idea that Mr Burnham is trying to "usurp" the Prime Minister. He said: 'Let's be clear. There is no contest. There's a lot of speculation about contest." "We've had some own goals this week," he said. "We're in trouble. Let us get back to unifying and delivering on behalf of the British people." Asked about the Prime Minister’s frame of mind, Mr Lammy said: “Let me be really clear, Keir Starmer remains the most resilient person I know in my life. “I spoke to him twice yesterday. He has a strength of character, a fighting experience. There will be no timetables. What there is is getting on with the business of Government."