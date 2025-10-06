Starmer brands protests taking place on October 7 anniversary ‘un-British’. Picture: James Manning - WPA Pool/Getty Images

By Rebecca Henrys

The UK will “always stand tall” against those who wish harm and hatred upon Jewish communities, Sir Keir Starmer said as he urged students not to protest on the second anniversary of the October 7 attacks.

Around 1,200 people were killed and 251 others were taken hostage in the deadly attacks on Israel by Hamas in 2023. Every child of Israel should be able to live alongside their Palestinian neighbours in "safety and security", the Prime Minister said as he marked the anniversary. Sir Keir describes protests set to take place at universities on Tuesday as "un-British", claiming they show a lack of respect for others. He added that the pro-Palestine protests have been used by some as a "despicable excuse to attack British Jews". Sir Keir wrote in the Times: "Today, on the anniversary of the atrocities of October 7, students are once again planning protests. "This is not who we are as a country. It's un-British to have so little respect for others. And that's before some of them decide to start chanting hatred towards Jewish people all over again."

A police officer gathers up floral tributes, that were laid at various points around the police cordon, to a central point outside Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation Synagogue. Picture: Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

The anniversary of the attacks comes less than a week after knife-wielding Jihad Al-Shamie, 35, launched a terror attack outside Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation Synagogue, killing two men. Adrian Daulby, 53, and Melvin Cravitz, 66, were both killed in the attack which unfolded on Yom Kippur, the most holy day in the Jewish calendar. Greater Manchester Police (GMP) has pledged to put “every available resource into making sure that we understand precisely what has happened”. Sir Keir said: “Today we mark two years since the horrifying attacks on Israel by Hamas terrorists on October 7, 2023. “Time does not diminish the evil we saw that day. The worst attack on the Jewish people since the Holocaust. The brutal, cold-blooded torture and murder of Jews in their own homes. And the taking of hostages, including British citizens, some of whom remain in Gaza today. “Since that awful day, so many have endured a living nightmare. When I spoke with some of the families of the British hostages, I promised them in person that we will not cease in our efforts to bring their loved ones home. “But back here in the UK, our Jewish communities have also endured rising antisemitism on our streets, in our country. And last week, a horrifying terrorist attack on the holy day of Yom Kippur in Manchester. “This is a stain on who we are, and this country will always stand tall and united against those who wish harm and hatred upon Jewish communities.

Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer and his wife Victoria Starmer visit the site of the Manchester synagogue attack, in north Manchester, England, Friday Oct. 3, 2025. (Phil Noble/Pool Photo via AP). Picture: Alamy