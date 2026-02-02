Angela Rayner resigned in September after it emerged she did not pay enough stamp duty on an £800,000 flat in Hove.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer hinted at a comeback for former Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner. Picture: Getty

By Jacob Paul

Sir Keir Starmer has suggested former deputy prime minister Angela Rayner has a “future role to play” in government.

Ms Rayner resigned in September after it emerged she did not pay enough stamp duty on an £800,000 flat in Hove. Labour’s former deputy leader remains a popular figure within the party and Sir Keir said he wanted to bring her back to the front line “at the right point”. Ms Rayner, the MP for Ashton-under-Lyne in Greater Manchester, is viewed as a potential successor to Sir Keir or, if she did not run herself, as someone whose support could have a significant influence on the outcome of any contest. “I would like to have Angela back at the right point. I’ve always been clear she has a future role to play," the prime minister said. Read more: Angela Rayner raises '£1 million war chest' ahead of leadership bid as MP hits campaign trail ahead of crunch by-election Read more: Rayner hints at run to become PM as Starmer's ousted deputy insists 'I'm not dead yet'

Starmer hosting the first roundtable of regional English mayors with Andy Burnham, left, and former Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner. Picture: Getty