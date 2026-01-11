The reforms to parental leave, part of Labour’s flagship workers’ rights package, include unpaid parental leave from the first day in a new job

The Prime Minister has hailed upcoming changes to parental leave as putting “dignity back at the heart of work”. Picture: Henry Nicholls - WPA Pool/Getty Images

By Rebecca Henrys

The Prime Minister has hailed upcoming changes to parental leave as putting “dignity back at the heart of work”.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The reforms to parental leave, part of Labour’s flagship workers’ rights package, include unpaid parental leave from the first day in a new job, which the Government says will give an additional 1.5 million parents increased flexibility to share childcare responsibilities. Bereaved partners are also set to gain further rights to paternity leave from April under separate new laws. This will mean fathers and partners who lose their partner before their child’s first birthday will be eligible for up to 52 weeks of leave. Some 390,000 people are estimated to be out of work because of caring responsibilities, including parents, but want a job, according to the Department for Business and Trade (DBT). Read more: Parents to be given government guidance on screen time for children under five Read more: My charity helps people put food on the table - working parents need us more than ever before

Prime Minister Keir Starmer Meets Families In Bedfordshire To Discuss Government Efforts To Address Child Poverty. Picture: Henry Nicholls - WPA Pool/Getty Images

The changes will be laid in Parliament on Monday after the Employment Rights Act received Royal Assent in December, the Government said. In a statement, Sir Keir Starmer said: “The changes we’re bringing in will mean every new parent can properly take time off when they have a child, and no one is forced to work while ill just to make ends meet. “This is about giving working families the support they need to balance work, health and the cost of living. “We’re delivering a modern deal for workers. “Stronger sick pay, parental leave from day one, and protections that put dignity back at the heart of work. “Because when we respect and reward those who keep Britain running, we build a stronger economy for everyone.” Business Secretary Peter Kyle said: “No one should have to worry about whether they can take time off when their baby arrives, or lose pay simply because they’ve fallen ill.” “They will ensure our drive for growth reaches everyone through providing secure, fair-paying jobs and giving support to people when they need it most,” he added.

Business Secretary Peter Kyle welcomed the news. Picture: Getty

Day-one rights to statutory sick pay, a ban on zero-hour contracts and new protections for new mothers and pregnant women are also included under the landmark Employment Rights Act. The Government previously abandoned day-one workers’ rights against unfair dismissal in a bid to get the legislation through Parliament. It now intends to introduce the right after six months of service instead. TUC general secretary Paul Nowak said: “The Employment Rights Act will deliver vital common-sense reforms for millions of people across the country – including sick pay for all workers and better leave for parents. “Britain will now be brought into line with other countries where workers already have better protections. And crucially, the legislation will give working people the higher living standards and secure incomes that are needed to build a decent life. “Good employers will also welcome these changes – the Act protects them from competitors whose business models are built on low-paid, insecure employment.”

Andrew Griffith, shadow business secretary. Picture: Alamy