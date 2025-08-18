The letter urged the Prime Minister to exert pressure on Israel to end the war in Gaza. Picture: Getty

By Frankie Elliott

Sir Keir Starmer is under pressure to recall Parliament to "impose immediate sanctions" on Israel after politicians across the UK penned a letter urging him to "act now".

Northern Ireland's First Minister Michelle O'Neill, Alliance Party leader Naomi Long and SDLP leader Claire Hanna were just some of the signatories on the letter which urged the Prime Minister to exert pressure on Israel to end the war in Gaza. The letter says: "The humanitarian catastrophe unfolding in Gaza is both man-made and avoidable. "It is characterised not only by relentless bombardment and destruction, but by the deliberate creation of conditions that are starving a civilian population. "The blocking of food, water, and medical supplies has precipitated what UN agencies and humanitarian experts describe as a man-made famine; one that is rapidly claiming lives and inflicting irreparable harm on an already traumatised population." The politicians want Sir Keir to recall Parliament and impose sanctions on Israel and to "support a ceasefire and meaningful diplomatic intervention to protect civilians and secure a just, lasting peace".

The Palestinian Health Ministry has said that more than 62,000 Palestinians have been killed in the 22-month war in Gaza. Picture: Getty

Their letter also calls for an immediate end to all arms sales to Israel, support for "independent, international investigations into alleged war crimes, crimes against humanity, and acts of genocide in Gaza". It adds that the UK should use its "diplomatic influence to press for the unimpeded delivery of food, water, medicine, and humanitarian aid to the people of Gaza". The letter reads: "The UK's moral standing and commitment to human rights will be measured by its response to this crisis. "We urge you to act decisively by standing against the man-made famine, the mass killing of children, and the broader assault on civilian life. "History will remember whether we chose to remain silent or to stand on the side of humanity." Other co-signatories include Scottish Greens co-leader Lorna Slater , Alistair Carmichael from the Scottish Liberal Democrats, Plaid Cymru leader Rhun ap Iorwerth and Plaid Cymru's Westminster group leader Liz Saville Roberts, and People Before Profit MLA Gerry Carroll. SDLP leader Ms Hanna said "ever growing numbers of people across these islands have shown their horror and anguish" at events in Gaza.

SDLP leader Claire Hanna was one of the signatories on the letter which urged the Prime Minister to exert pressure on Israel to end the war in Gaza. Picture: Alamy