Starmer pays tribute to the “utmost dedication” of former MI6 chief Sir Alex Younger
Sir Alex Younger has died aged 62, prompting the prime minister to pay tribute to his "exemplary life"
Sir Alex Younger, the former head of MI6, has died aged 62, prompting a heartfelt tribute from the prime minister about his “utmost dedication” to protecting the country.
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The former head of Britain’s Secret Intelligence Service was diagnosed with prostate cancer last year. His death was confirmed by his family, who said he died in Boston in the early hours of Tuesday morning.
Sir Alex Younger was the longest-serving MI6 chief in 50 years, and across his impressive career, he served in the Balkans, the Middle East and Afghanistan.
The news of his death led to an outpouring of tributes, including from Sir Keir Starmer, who said he “led an exemplary life and career”.
The prime minister said: “I was saddened to learn of the news of the death of Sir Alex Younger. Sir Alex Younger led an exemplary life and career, ultimately serving as chief of the Secret Intelligence Service from 2014 to 2020.
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"He will be remembered by the many ministers, colleagues, friends and family for his utmost dedication to British public life and protecting our nation. My thoughts are with his family at this difficult time.”
Yvette Cooper, the foreign secretary, said: “I am deeply saddened by the death of Sir Alex Younger. His dedication, integrity and outstanding leadership as chief of MI6 kept us all safe, and the country owes him an enormous debt of gratitude.
“I would like to extend our deepest sympathies to his family and his friends at this incredibly difficult time.”
Sir Alex joined the service in 1991 after graduating from the University of St Andrews, being recruited via the famed “tap on the shoulder” method.
The legacy left behind by Sir Alex includes a significant contribution to Britain’s “war on terror”.
The former MI6 boss was appointed the head of counter-terrorism in 2009 and handled threat alerts following the London bombings in 2005 and in the lead up to the London Olympic Games in 2012.
He went on to join the National Security Council and was a key advisor to the prime minister on intelligence and security. He would go on to become deputy director and was appointed as chief of MI6 in 2014, a role known as “C” after Sir John Sawers retired.
In 2018, he led the response to the Russian poisoning of former Russian spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia.
The same year, he delivered his first public speech while still in office at his former university, signalling a shift in MI6 culture, and was commended for his openness and accountability. Sir Alex is survived by his wife, Sarah Hopkins, and two children.