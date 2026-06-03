Sir Alex Younger has died aged 62, prompting the prime minister to pay tribute to his "exemplary life"

Sir Alex Younger, the former head of MI6, has died aged 62. Picture: Getty

By Georgia Bell

Sir Alex Younger, the former head of MI6, has died aged 62, prompting a heartfelt tribute from the prime minister about his “utmost dedication” to protecting the country.

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Sir Alex Younger was the longest-serving chief of MI6 in 50 years. Picture: Getty

"He will be remembered by the many ministers, colleagues, friends and family for his utmost dedication to British public life and protecting our nation. My thoughts are with his family at this difficult time.” Yvette Cooper, the foreign secretary, said: “I am deeply saddened by the death of Sir Alex Younger. His dedication, integrity and outstanding leadership as chief of MI6 kept us all safe, and the country owes him an enormous debt of gratitude. “I would like to extend our deepest sympathies to his family and his friends at this incredibly difficult time.” Sir Alex joined the service in 1991 after graduating from the University of St Andrews, being recruited via the famed “tap on the shoulder” method. The legacy left behind by Sir Alex includes a significant contribution to Britain’s “war on terror”.

Cooper: Sir Alex Younger is remembered for his 'dedication, integrity and outstanding leadership'. Picture: Alamy