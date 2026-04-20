Prime Minister says it's "staggering" he was never informed that the disgraced peer failed his security vetting

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer making a statement in the House of Commons. Picture: Alamy

By Jacob Paul

Sir Keir Starmer has admitted he should not have appointed Peter Mandelson as the UK's ambassador to the US but said he never would have done so if he was informed about his failed security vetting.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Speaking to Parliament for the first time following the extraordinary revelations, the Prime Minister said he was "frankly staggered" he was never informed that the disgraced peer failed his security vetting, claiming has always followed proper procedure and only found out last Tuesday. In his opening statement, Sir Keir said: "I should not have appointed Peter Mandelson. I take responsibility for that decision. And I apologise, again to the victims of the paedophile, Jeffrey Epstein, who were clearly failed by my decision." Peter Mandelson failed vetting checks carried out by quango, UK Security Vetting (UKSV) on behalf of the Foreign Office, which were carried out between 23 December 2024 and 28 January 2025. No 10 has insisted red flags were not disclosed by the Foreign Office, with Sir Keir blaming officials for not passing on this information to him when he was telling MPs that “full due process” was followed. The PM is now battling to save his job in the wake of the scandal. Read more: Starmer admits he 'inadvertently' misled Parliament over Mandelson's appointment Read more: Starmer faces Commons showdown over Mandelson vetting scandal

Former UK ambassador to the United States, Peter Mandelson, was hired despite failing his security vetting. Picture: Getty

Speaking to MPs on Monday, Sir Keir said he immediately instructed officials to establish the facts of who made the decision, on what basis and who knew about it, after discovering the revelation. “This is information I should have had a long time ago and information this House should have had a long time ago," he told MPs. He also said it "beggars belief" that the cabinet secretary - the most senior civil servant in the UK -was never told that Mandelson failed those checks. "I do not accept that the then-cabinet secretary could not have been told in September 2025 when he carried out his review into the process. “I do not accept that the Foreign Secretary could not have been told when making statements to the select committee, again in 2025. “But on top of that the fact that I was not told even when I ordered a review of the UKSV process, is frankly staggering, and I can tell the House that I’ve now updated the terms of reference for the review into security vetting to make sure it covers the means by which all decisions are made in relation to national security vetting.” He aslo took aim at Sir Olly Robbins - the former permanent secretary of the Foreign Office, who Sir Keir effectively sacked last week after the information allegedly first came to his attention. Robbins allies have insisted that under the Constitutional Reform and Governance Act, national security vetting is legally independent of ministers, meaning the senior civil servant was unable to alert the PM or ministers. But Sir Keir said: "There is no law that stops civil servants sensibly flagging UKSV recommendations, while protecting detailed sensitive vetting information to allow ministers to make judgements on appointments or on explaining matters to parliament." The Prime Minister also announced he has updated the terms of a probe into Government security vetting in light of the latest revelations, and has appointed Sir Adrian Fulford, a senior judge and chair of the Southport Inquiry, to lead the review.

Conservative Party leader Kemi Badenoch. Picture: Alamy