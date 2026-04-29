Sir Keir Starmer is set for a grilling at Prime Minister's Questions on Wednesday, despite having avoided a sleaze probe into his handling of the Mandelson vetting scandal.

The prime minister yesterday survived a vote put forward by the Conservative opposition as to whether he should face the Privileges Committee over claims he, unintentionally or not, misled the House of Commons.

Sir Keir has been battling to save his job after it was found that Lord Peter Mandelson had been appointed as the British ambassador to the US, despite having failed a vetting procedure.

The PM has denied he knew this before appointing him, although senior civil servant Sir Olly Robbins has said that pressure had been applied by No 10.

Although he will not face the committee, Sir Keir is not yet out of the woods - especially as 15 Labour MPs defied the party whip to vote in favour of the Conservative motion.

Ultimately, the motion lost by 335-223.

After losing the vote, Tory leader Kemi Badenoch said: “To save his own skin, Keir Starmer threatened his MPs with the loss of their jobs unless they helped cover up his misleading statements to Parliament."

She will now have a chance ask Sir Keir further questions.