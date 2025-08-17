Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer has praised Volodymyr Zelensky's desire for a 'just and lasting peace'. Picture: Getty

By Chay Quinn

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer has praised Volodymyr Zelensky's desire for a 'just and lasting peace' ahead of the two men's visit to the White House on Monday.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Sir Keir will join the Ukrainian President on his crunch trip to Washington as fears mount over a potential Russian land grab being signed off by Donald Trump. In a readout of a call between the so-called 'coalition of the willing', a Downing Street spokesperson said: "President Macron and Prime Minister Starmer today co-chaired a virtual meeting of a grouping of 'coalition of the willing' leaders with the participation of President Zelensky. Read More: Melania Trump writes emotional plea to Putin to protect 'innocent' children amid Ukraine peace talks Read More: Putin agreed to 'game-changing' robust security guarantees at Alaska talks, US envoy says "Leaders convened to discuss support for Ukraine and next steps in peace negotiations following President Trump's meeting with President Putin in Alaska. "The leaders reaffirmed their continued support to Ukraine, and praised President Zelensky's desire for a just and lasting peace as he prepares for further consultations with President Trump in Washington DC. "The leaders also commended President Trump's commitment to providing security guarantees to Ukraine, in which the coalition of the willing will play a vital role through the Multinational Force Ukraine, among other measures." The group met before the meeting to discuss the summit between Mr Trump and Russian president Vladimir Putin in Alaska.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer welcomes Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to number 10 Downing Street, London. Picture: Alamy

The spokesperson continued: "They re-emphasised the readiness to deploy a reassurance force once hostilities have ceased, and to help secure Ukraine's skies and seas and regenerate Ukraine's armed forces. "The President and Prime Minister also informed leaders that they would travel to Washington DC tomorrow for a meeting with President Trump, alongside President Zelensky." Earlier in the day, several European figures threw their support behind the Ukrainian President, announcing their attendance at Monday's White House summit after the video call with leaders of more than 30 leaders. Number 10 confirmed that Sir Keir Starmer will be in attendance, shortly after co-chairing the so-called 'Coalition of the Willing' on Sunday afternoon. The group contains nations which are committed to providing military support to Ukraine - including troops which would be deployed as a security guarantee after any potential peace deal with Putin. In a statement released by Number 10 on Sunday, the Prime Minister announced that he "would join President Zelenskyy, and European leaders, for a meeting with President Trump at the White House tomorrow.

Prime Minister Starmer Hosts Ukrainian President Zelenskyy At Downing Street. Picture: Getty

"This follows the Prime Minister commending President Trump’s efforts to end Russia’s illegal war in Ukraine, reasserting his position that the path to peace cannot be decided without President Zelenskyy, and co-chairing a meeting of the Coalition of the Willing this afternoon (Sunday 17 August) to discuss the progress to provide Ukraine with robust security guarantees in the event of any deal. "At the meeting that will take place at the White House tomorrow, the Prime Minister, with other European partners, stands ready to support this next phase of further talks and will reaffirm that his backing for Ukraine will continue as long as it takes." Donald Trump's administration also extended invitations to a host of leaders ahead of the meeting, with Finnish Prime Minister Alexander Stubb, Germany's chancellor Friedrich Merz and French President Emanuel Macron also accepting invites. The announcement came shortly before Ursula von der Leyen, the European Commission president, met with the Ukrainian leader in Brussels, as the pair prepared to fly to the US ahead of the meeting.

This afternoon, I will welcome @ZelenskyyUa in Brussels.



Together, we will participate in the Coalition of Willing VTC.



At the request of President Zelenskyy, I will join the meeting with President Trump and other European leaders in the White House tomorrow. — Ursula von der Leyen (@vonderleyen) August 17, 2025

Ending his remarks at today's meeting, the Prime Minister said the Coalition of the Willing’s military planning was at an advanced stage. He then pressed the importance of squeezing Putin’s regime further with financial sanctions, which was already inflicting maximum pressure on the Russian state. The leaders will be hoping for a more favourable outcome than was seen following Trump and Zelenskyy's last White House showdown, with Europe's show of support intended to send a strong signal to the US President. It comes as Donald Trump looks set to back Vladimir Putin's demands that any ceasefire agreement would require Ukraine to surrender the mineral-rich Donbas region to Russia. Read more: 'Russia is not our enemy' Farage adviser insists - as he claims UK 'would be better off' if it had not fought in WW2 Read more: BrewDog beers axed from almost 2,000 pubs across Britain

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, Olena Zelenska will join Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Italian Premier Giorgia Meloni and others for the White House meeting. Picture: Alamy

U.S. President Donald Trump (R) and Russian President Vladimir Putin hold a press conference at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson. Picture: Getty

The Prime Minister (right centre), France's Emmanuel Macron (left centre) and Germany's Friedrich Merz (right) will host the meeting on Sunday afternoon. Picture: Alamy

It comes as Mr Trump confirmed that Zelenskyy would meet him at the White House on Monday, in what many hope will not be a re-run of the pair's last Oval Office visit. Picture: Alamy

Friday night saw Trump meet with Putin in Alaska, with the US President rolling out the red carpet for the Russian leader. It was a move denounced by many, given the outstanding international arrest warrants issued for war crimes by the International Criminal Court (ICC). It comes as several outlets claim that during Friday night's negotiations with Trump, Mr Putin demanded full control of Donetsk and Luhansk - two occupied Ukrainian regions - as a condition for ending the war. In return for the mineral-rich territories, the Kremlin said the front line would be frozen and no further territory would be taken. A source close to the matter told AFP Putin "de facto demands that Ukraine leave Donbas" and "Trump is included to support it". A Republican source close to Mr Trump told The Telegraph: "The president wants to stop the killing and end the war. "That's the bottom line. "Negotiations over territory are part of that process. The ball is in Zelensky's court."