The Prime Minister said Putin is the "only person who does not want to stop this war" following a key summit

Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer and Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy speak to the media after a meeting of the so-called "coalition of the willing". Picture: Alamy

By Jacob Paul

Sir Keir Starmer has pledged to ramp up the pressure on Vladimir Putin - as he unveiled the coalition of the willing's new plan to force the Russian leader to end the Ukraine war.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

His comments came after leaders from the European alliance met in London on Friday as frustrations grow at Putin's refusal to end the conflict. Speaking from Downing Street alongside Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the Prime Minister said Putin is the "only person who does not want to stop this war." "You have said for months that you're ready for a ceasefire and you're ready to meet Putin. "Yet, he continues to stall and play for time." He blasted Putin's "ludicrous demands for Ukrainian land which he could not and has not taken by force", which shows Russia is not serious about making peace. Read more: Putin hits back at Trump's 'unfriendly act' after US sanctions Russia’s biggest oil firms Read more: Zelenskyy and Starmer embrace as Ukrainian leader arrives at No 10 for crunch talks with 'coalition of the willing'

Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer sits with Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky as he hosts a 'Coalition of the Willing' meeting of international partners. Picture: Getty

The Prime Minister then unveiled a plan to "dial up the pressure" on Putin, which he said was agreed on during the summit. It includes: Crippling the Russian oil and gas industries and taking them off the global market, with Sir Kier praising Mr Trump for having "acted decisively" by sanctioning Russia's two major oil firms this week

Pushing on with the progress on Russia’s sovereign access and unlocking billions to help finance Ukraine's defence.

Continuing to support Ukrainian air defences to protect civilians and its energy network from Russian strikes and drone attacks.

Piling on the military pressure with the continued provision of long-range weapons.

Frustration is growing at Putin's reluctance to end the war. Picture: Getty

Mr Zelenskyy thanked the UK for the support it has given Ukraine throughout the Russian invasion, hailing the harsher sanctions imposed by Britain and the US as a “big step” towards crippling the Russian war machine. "The fewer assaults [Putin] can carry out on the front line, the faster he will agree to diplomacy," Mr Zelenskyy said. “There must be no option for Russia except to end the war.” But he warned: “Russia’s goal has not changed. “They want to break us, they want to break Ukraine. They are doing everything to achieve it.” He added that Russia is "carrying out a campaign of terror against our energy system" to make "the winter cold a tool of torment and pressure on Ukraine, our people, and on our defence". NATO chief Mark Rutte, who was also present, said it is vital to “keep up” sanctions and military pressure on Russia. He added there have been “good discussions” with European leaders and the US which suggest things are moving “in the right direction”. Meanwhile, Danish prime minister Mette Frederiksen claimed Putin called Mr Trump "because he was scared that Ukraine would get the upper hand", but then went on to reject the ceasefire proposal that Ukraine accepts. "But Putin doesn't want to stop the killings," she said, adding that "there is no indication that Russia and Putin want peace - not even a ceasefire."

European leaders at the coalition of the willing summit in London. Picture: Getty