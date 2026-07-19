Sir Keir Starmer congratulated England’s footballers after they wrapped up their World Cup campaign and his time as Prime Minister with a thrilling 6-4 victory over France.

Sir Keir, who will be replaced as Prime Minister by Andy Burnham on Monday, posted on X: “Great result tonight @England. You’ve done us proud.”

Kylian Mbappe scored twice for France in Miami as they threatened to wipe out a 4-0 half-time deficit, moving ahead of Lionel Messi to become the top scorer in the tournament and in World Cup history with 22 goals.

Bukayo Saka scored a hat-trick with Ezri Konsa and Jude Bellingham also on target as England bounced back from their disappointment in losing to Argentina in the semi-final to clinch third place – their best World Cup finish outside winning the tournament in 1966.

Mr Burnham will replace Sir Keir as Prime Minister on Monday once Sir Keir visits Buckingham Palace to offer his resignation to the King.

He will then see the King to “kiss hands” and be invited to take over as Prime Minister before getting the chance to set out his vision to the country from Downing Street.

He is expected to use the speech to set out plans to give people “breathing space” on the cost of living and highlight his core theme of devolving power from Whitehall to regions across the UK.

That devolution process will be driven from Mr Burnham’s “No 10 North” in Manchester, which he is expected to visit during his first week in power.

Allies said Mr Burnham will set out policies aimed at making people’s lives easier with a promise of delivering tangible change as soon as possible.

He has already begun to receive national security briefings ahead of his formal appointment and has talked to officials about his priorities in office and the first events he will go to as prime minister.

Britain gets a new Prime Minister on Monday. Stay with the LBC app for full live coverage as Andy Burnham takes the keys to Downing Street.