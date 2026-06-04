Starmer said there are "difficult questions that need to be answered" in the case, hours after Kemi Badenoch met with the grieving family on Thursday morning

Starmer 'profoundly humbled' to meet Henry Nowak's family as PM vows to 'right the wrongs in this case'. Picture: ALAMY

By Danielle de Wolfe

Sir Keir Starmer has met the family of murdered teenager Henry Nowak, insisting he'll take "whatever action is required" to "right the wrongs" in this case.

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The private meeting, which took place in Downing Street on Thursday afternoon, saw the Prime Minister describe it as a "profoundly humbling" experience. It comes after Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch, the leader of the opposition, met with the grieving family on Thursday morning, vowing to create a ‘positive legacy’ for the murdered student. The PM called for “unity and progress over division and hatred” following the meeting, highlighting that Henry's future was "cruelly stolen from him" on the night he died. It comes after Reform UK leader Nigel Farage called for "pure, cold rage" in response to the 18-year-old's death. Read more: Nowak family 'deserves better' from politicians weaponising Henry's death, says survivor of 2019 London Bridge terror attack Read more: Grandmother of Henry Nowak's killer speaks out about 'difficult boy' and how tragedy has left his mother 'heartbroken'

Mark Nowak and Katie Woodcock, the father and stepmother of Henry Nowak, leaving number 10 Downing Street in central London, after a meeting with Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer. Picture: Alamy

“I was profoundly humbled to meet Henry Nowak’s family, Mark, Lucy and Katie, in Downing Street this afternoon, and to see their dignity and strength in the face of unimaginable pain," Sir Keir Starmer said in a statement. "I was moved to learn more about Henry – his kindness, his warmth, and his love of football – and am grateful to his family. There is no doubt he had a bright future ahead of him, a future cruelly stolen from him in appalling circumstances. “Henry deserves a legacy that goes beyond this awful tragedy, and I am committed to making that happen. I am determined that we do everything in our power to prevent other families from suffering such a devastating loss. “There are difficult questions that need to be answered about the way the police handled Henry’s murder.

"The Independent Office for Police Conduct are investigating. We will be unflinching in taking whatever action is required to right the wrongs in this case. “It is our duty now to ensure that lessons are learned, that justice is delivered and that we choose unity and progress over division and hatred. Adding: "This is the only way to honour Henry’s memory.”

Mark Nowak and Katie Woodcock, the father and stepmother of Henry Nowak, leaving number 10 Downing Street in central London, after a meeting with Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer. Picture: Alamy

He has urged politicians to heed Mr Nowak’s relatives’ calls not to use the case “to cause disturbances”, as he accused Elon Musk of trying to “whip up division” in the UK over the murder, and after he branded Nigel Farage’s response “unforgiveable”. Violent protests erupted near where the 18-year-old was fatally stabbed, amid an outcry over his treatment, after his killer Vickrum Digwa claimed he had been the victim of a racial attack, while Mr Nowak was handcuffed by police who ignored his pleas that he could not breathe as he lay dying. Billionaire X owner Mr Musk has posted numerous times on his platform about the police response to the stabbing of the teenager in Southampton last year, including to offer to fund a private prosecution of Hampshire Constabulary.

Henry Nowak was fatally stabbed seven times. Picture: Handout

The Prime Minister told reporters during a trip to York on Thursday: “We need to also assert who we are as a country, because Musk, again, has been interfering in our politics in the last few days, trying to whip up division – that is not who we are in Britain. “In Britain, we are reasonable, tolerant people. “When we have a terrible case like Henry’s case, Henry Nowak, we react calmly, as his family have done.” “In Britain, we are reasonable, tolerant people. “When we have a terrible case like Henry’s case, Henry Nowak, we react calmly, as his family have done.” Mrs Badenoch also stressed that Mr Nowak’s family “do not want anger to tear communities apart”, after meeting his mother, father and stepmother on Thursday morning. She added that the family agreed with her that “we need to bring common sense back” to how equality is treated under the law. Mrs Badenoch wrote on X: “They have asked that we work across political parties and religions to rebuild trust in the police. That trust has been broken because of what happened, and I agree with them on that. “We must also be prepared to examine, carefully and seriously, religious practices or exemptions that permit the carrying of dangerous weapons in public, and other activities that are not conducive to the public good. We also need to examine where the law needs to change.” Digwa has been given a life sentence with a minimum of 21 years in prison for stabbing Mr Nowak with a ceremonial knife with a 21cm blade, which he carried as part of his Sikh religion. Mr Musk has criticised on his social media platform “how heinously Nowak was treated by the police in his dying moments and how the police cravenly kowtowed to his murderer” and what he described as the media’s silence about the case after writing “about George Floyd millions of times”. It is not the first time the tech tycoon has waded into British politics, having last year started a war of words with the Government over grooming gangs and thrown his support behind activist Tommy Robinson. The Prime Minister, a target of Mr Musk’s attacks, accused the world’s richest man of “spreading lies and misinformation” at the time and has also hit out at his AI chatbot Grok for creating sexualised images.

Elon Musk has waded in after Mr Nowak's death sparked a political row. Picture: Getty