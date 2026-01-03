The Prime Minister will highlight policies including a freeze on rail fares and fuel duty during a number of visits in the coming days

Keir Starmer, pictured here in December, will tell ministers there can be “no let-up” in Government plans to ease the financial burden on families. Picture: Alamy

By Poppy Jacobs

Sir Keir Starmer will put the cost of living at the heart of a new year pitch to voters, and will tell ministers there can be “no let-up” in Government plans to ease the financial burden on families.

The Prime Minister will seek to highlight policies like a freeze on rail fares and fuel duty during a number of visits next week, with a promise to "make life better" across Britain in 2026. He insists that the changes will mean "more people begin to feel that positive change". With MPs returning to Westminster after the Christmas recess, Starmer will tell ministers there can be "no let-up" in Government plans to ease the financial burden on families, with life "harder than it should be" for many Britons. Speaking at an event on Monday, he will tell families: "This Labour Government is on your side, doing everything we can to ease the cost of living – and make life better. "In 2026 the choices we made will mean more people begin to feel that positive change."

Sir Keir Starmer during a visit to First Bus Depot in Norwich to 'see first-hand how the Government's record investment in buses, the £3 bus cap and the new rail fare freeze are set to make every day journeys affordable and reliable for working people'. Picture: Alamy

He is expected to emphasise the cuts to energy bills and the rise in national living wage as examples of these changes. “We’re helping cut the cost of your commute and the school run too. Freezing rail fares for the first time in 30 years. Capping bus fares. And extending the fuel duty cut until September. “This is real change that you will be able to feel day in day out. Britain is turning the corner and 2026 is the year more people will feel renewal becoming reality.” The Prime Minister will "promise" to use "every tool we have" to help address the cost of living struggles. The pledges come after a turbulent year for the Labour administration, with sluggish economic growth and leadership rumblings amid dismal poll ratings before the local elections in May. The Government’s decision at the Budget to extend a freeze on income tax thresholds, together with previous extensions, also means millions of people face being dragged into paying higher rates. Ministers say the changes in the autumn statement, which included overall taxes being hiked by £26 billion, were “fair and necessary” to help cut the cost of living and improve public services. Sir Keir has acknowledged that this has been difficult for many Brits, but promised more people will begin to feel “a sense of hope” in the coming months.

Conservative Party leader Kemi Badenoch, pictured in December, said the Prime Minister “expects gratitude” when “we know it’s his decisions that have made the cost of living worse”. Picture: Alamy