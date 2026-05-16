Armoured vehicles, police horses, dogs, drones and helicopters will be deployed along with around 4,000 officers on duty

Supporters of British far-right activist Tommy Robinson, real name Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, gather for a march organised by Unite The Kingdom. Picture: JUSTIN TALLIS / AFP via Getty Images

By Rebecca Henrys

Sir Keir Starmer has warned that Britain is in a battle for its soul, as thousands of people descend on London for two major demonstrations amid a huge £4.5 million police operation.

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Writing exclusively for LBC, the Prime Minister said that we must fight for the spirit of Britain amid a Unite the Kingdom and pro-Palestinian Nakba Day marches. Police have estimated about 50,000 people are set to attend Tommy Robinson’s Unite the Kingdom march, while 30,000 are expected to go to the pro-Palestine Nakba Day rally. Armoured vehicles, police horses, dogs, drones and helicopters will be deployed along with around 4,000 officers on duty as the Met aims to avoid clashes between the two rallies. Sir Keir said that many will be concerned by what they might see today, but it serves as a stark "reminder that our values are not given but earned". "And that each of us has a responsibility to affirm the respect and decency that binds us together," he added. Read more: Pressure on Starmer ramps up as Burnham one step closer to challenge Read more: US accuses Iraqi man of helping Iran-backed militia's plans for attacks in Europe​ and America

Supporters of British far-right activist Tommy Robinson, real name Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, gather for a march organised by Unite The Kingdom. Picture: JUSTIN TALLIS / AFP via Getty Images

Mr Robinson posted on X on Saturday morning saying “today, we Unite The Kingdom and the West in the greatest patriotic display the world has ever seen”. Meanwhile, Daniel Kebede, National Education Union general secretary, said “we’re marching today to show that we will not allow Tommy Robinson and the far right to divide our communities”. Sabby Dhalu, Stand Up To Racism co-convener, said: “Violence broke out the last time Tommy Robinson’s Unite the Kingdom demonstration mobilised what was one of the largest far-right street demonstrations in recent British history. “This comes amid wider attempts by figures such as Elon Musk to amplify far-right narratives and encourage political instability. “The far right is attempting to exploit the cost-of-living crisis by stirring up racism and falsely blaming migrants and refugees for people’s hardships in order to build a dangerous street movement. “History shows where this kind of politics can lead. “That is why tens of thousands of people will mobilise today to oppose racism and the far right, and to demonstrate that the overwhelming majority of people in Britain reject hate and division.” Justice Secretary David Lammy said authorities would act “swiftly” if protests turned violent. In a post on X on Saturday, he said: “The Unite the Kingdom march organisers are spreading hatred and division. “They do not reflect the Britain I’m proud of. Peaceful protest is a fundamental right and one I will always protect. “But if protest turns violent, we will act swiftly, with extra court capacity in place.” Prosecutors have been told to consider whether protest placards, banners and chants viewed on social media may amount to offences of stirring up hatred during the rallies. The new guidance, issued before what police have described as an “unprecedented” security operation, urges prosecutors to assess whether slogans, symbols or chants may influence audiences online if they are filmed and shared.

People wave flags as they take part in a Unite The Kingdom far right protest on May 16, 2026. Picture: Carl Court/Getty Images

The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said the revised advice is designed to reflect “the changing international context” and follows separate guidance concerning the fast-tracking of hate crime prosecutions issued earlier this month. The guidance tells prosecutors to take account of the wider context surrounding protests, including heightened tensions linked to national or international events. Recent criminal cases have seen suspects charged after shouting “death to the IDF (Israel Defence Forces)” and “globalise the intifada”. Director of Public Prosecutions Stephen Parkinson said “this is not about restricting free speech” and “it is about preventing hate crime and protecting the public, particularly at a time of heightened tensions”. The Government has also blocked 11 foreign nationals described by Sir Keir Starmer as “far-right agitators” from entering the UK ahead of the Unite the Kingdom rally. Right-wing figures claiming to have been barred include Polish politician Dominik Tarczynski, Belgian politician Filip Dewinter, anti-Islam commentator Valentina Gomez and Dutch activist Eva Vlaardingerbroek. Speaking during a visit to a Metropolitan Police command centre in Lambeth on Friday, the Prime Minister said the Unite the Kingdom organisers were “peddling hatred and division, plain and simple”. Met Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley was also at the visit and told Sir Keir: “We’ve got a time when hate crime has been escalated for the last two or three years.”

Signs on lamposts ahead of the pro-Palestine march in central London. Picture: Alamy