England will face Mexico in the last 16 at the World Cup, with kick-off at 1am BST on Monday, July 6.

Fans watch a screening of the FIFA World Cup match between England and Congo DR. Picture: Alamy

By Ella Bennet and Jacob Paul

Sir Keir Starmer has confirmed pubs can stay open for England's 1am clash against Mexico on Monday morning.

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Fans watch a screening of the FIFA World Cup match between England and Congo DR at BOXPark Wembley. Picture: Alamy

In a video posted to X, the PM said: "We're making sure pubs can stay open on Monday morning, early on Monday morning, for the England game. "So I know lots of people are making their plans, if you're planning to watch it in the pub that is great and it is really good for pubs as well. So come on England." News of the extension was welcomed by those in the pub trade.Michael Kill, chief executive of the Night Time Industries Association (NTIA), said: “This pragmatic approach allows venues to focus on what matters most – bringing communities together to support the national team.“ Major sporting occasions like this deliver a significant boost to hospitality businesses while creating an atmosphere that unites the country. “As England heads into one of the biggest games of the tournament, let’s get behind the team, support our local venues, and give the country something positive to celebrate.“We hope this weekend marks not only a memorable occasion for England on the pitch, but also a much-needed boost for our hospitality sector and the communities it serves.” Emma McClarkin, chief executive of the British Beer and Pub Association, said: ”Pubs and fans will be over the moon about this decision, because we all know the best place to watch the match is down the local. “This tournament is hugely important for our sector, so we’re delighted the Government listened to our concerns and acted so quickly. “Now we can carry on being the home of live sport and welcoming fans through the door.” It is normally up to councils to decide whether pubs can stay open late to allow fans to watch the end of the match. Local Government Secretary Steve Reed had urged them to sign off on extended hours amid fears they would not be open during the game. Earlier, the Liberal Democrats called for a blanket extension for licensing hours, but No 10 said “it is for local councils to make those decisions”. Bur Mr Reed has now written to council leaders informing them of the changes. Pubs will need a temporary event notice to show the match at all, as earlier licensing extensions only apply to matches that kick off between 9pm and 10pm.

There’s nothing quite like watching football in a pub. Let’s make it happen. Come on England! pic.twitter.com/RYZ2o1fuls — Steve Reed (@SteveReedMP) July 2, 2026

Dudley Council said it had approved 40 such notices for Monday’s match. However, any premises applying on Thursday would be rejected as “legislation does not give sufficient time now for a temporary event notice to be issued”. Medway Council said it had granted 14 notices but “there now isn’t enough time between now and Monday morning’s game for a temporary event notice to be submitted and approved”. Redcar & Cleveland Borough Council said it had received 16 notices “made correctly in accordance with legislation which we have approved”. Reading Borough Council said it had approved 13 notices for Monday and Southampton City Council said it had approved 18. A spokesperson for Dudley Council said: “For the game Monday morning, 40 temporary event notices have been issued, by Dudley Council. “Six were not issued after West Midlands Police issued counter notices following concerns that the premises would not be able to uphold the prevention of crime and disorder licensing objective. “There have been a lot of inquiries today from premises also wishing to open, but haven’t yet applied. “The legislation does not give sufficient time now for a temporary event notice to be issued, therefore anyone applying or inquiring now is being told that they cannot open after their usual licensed hours on Monday morning.” A spokesperson for the mayor of London said: “The mayor is urging local authorities in the capital to work closely with the hospitality industry to allow pubs to stay open into the early hours of Monday morning, so that Londoners can back our pubs and cheer on in England as they take on Mexico.”

Fans watch a screening of the FIFA World Cup match between England and Congo DR at The Big Shed at the Trent Navigation. Picture: Alamy

Lib Dem Cheltenham MP Max Wilkinson, who called for a blanket extension on Thursday, said refusing to grant one would be “the worst decision since the introduction of hydration breaks”. He earlier told the Commons: “Harry Kane’s heroics last night means that many England fans are looking forward to an early morning or a late night, depending on one’s perspective, on Monday, and this is a good thing. “But pubs risk missing out on a real opportunity to get more money into the till if ministers do not make a blanket extension for licensing hours.”

England manager Thomas Tuchel embraces Noni Madueke after the FIFA World Cup Round of 32 match. Picture: Alamy