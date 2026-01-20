Starmer's spokesman has described Putin's invited to Trump's Gaza peace board as concerning. Picture: Getty

By Jacob Paul

Downing Street has described the prospect of Vladimir Putin sitting on Donald Trump's “Board of Peace” for Gaza as concerning, suggesting Sir Keir Starmer is still considering getting involved in the project.

No 10 indicated the Prime Minister is discussing with allies whether to join the board after an invite from Mr Trump was extended to them. The board is part of the US president’s 20-point peace plan to bring a sustained end to the conflict in the Middle East, and is expected to help govern Gaza in the medium term. Mr Trump intends to chair it, and has been inviting world leaders to join it. Reports suggesting Russian president Mr Putin and his Belarusian counterpart Aleksandr Lukashenko are among those invited to join the organisation were condemned by ministers on Monday. Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper suggested the Russian leader does not belong on the board, and Darren Jones, the Chief Secretary to the Prime Minister, described the idea as “absurd”. Read more: Putin invited to join Trump's Gaza 'board of peace', Kremlin announces Read more: Trump demands nations 'pay $1 billion to stay on Gaza peace board'

US President Donald Trump announced a so-called "Board of Peace" for Gaza in his 20-point plan. Picture: Getty

The Prime Minister’s official spokesman told reporters on Tuesday: “We are concerned about reports that Putin and Lukashenko could be members of the board. Putin is the aggressor in an illegal war against Ukraine, and he has shown time and time again that he is not serious about peace.” He added: “Our discussions with international partners about the board of peace continue. “We continue to work closely with our partners and allies in the region on the UK’s role in supporting the next phase of the 20-point peace plan, and we continue also to welcome the leadership of the United States in working towards a sustainable and lasting peace in Gaza.” Sir Keir is understood to have been invited to join the board over the weekend.

Tony Blair was also invited to Trump's board. Picture: Getty