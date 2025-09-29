An influential Labour peer has turned on his party leader after he criticised his political rival Nigel Farage.

"I think this whole thing calling Nigel Farage a racist is quite pathetic. I've seen him really try to take issue with genuine racists in his party. So you can attack Nigel Farage on a whole load of things, but calling him a racist? I really disapprove of that."

Responding to Keir Starmer's description of Reform UK's migration policy as 'racist', Lord Glasman said:

Speaking to LBC's Henry Riley, Lord Glasman offered up the strongest opposition to Sir Keir Starmer from within his own party.

The Blue Labour founder went on to dismiss the accusation as 'stupid', instead suggesting the two parties work together:

"Labour is moving to a position where it could work very well with Reform. That's just the reality for the Prime Minister.

He wants to stop the boats, he wants to deport people. So why not make common cause? Why make these pathetic distinctions?"

Lord Glasman's comments at the Labour Party Conference today are an outlier, however. Ministers have so far fallen into line with Keir Starmer's position, which is that Reform UK’s plan to abolish indefinite leave to remain is "racist" and "immoral".

Speaking to Nick Ferrari at Breakfast, Chancellor Rachel Reeves agreed that the policy was 'racist', but insisted that did not mean that Reform supporters themselves were.