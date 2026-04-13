Sir Keir Starmer sought to put on a united front with Angela Rayner and Andy Burnham ahead of local elections expected to prove tricky for his Labour Party.

The Prime Minister insisted Labour would “take nothing for granted” in May’s poll as he visited a school in Ashton-under-Lyne, Greater Manchester, to talk up his policies on children’s health and education.

With Labour languishing in the polls and expected to lose council seats to Reform UK and the Green Party, the looming elections have come to be seen as a major test of Sir Keir’s leadership.

But he played down the possibility that he could resign if Labour suffered heavy defeats, telling reporters he had received a “five-year mandate to change this country” in 2024, adding: “I intend to carry through that mandate.”