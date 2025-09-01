Angela Rayner and Sir Keir Starmer attend the annual Commonwealth Day Service of Celebration at Westminster Abbey on March 10, 2025 in London. Picture: Getty

By Josef Al Shemary

Angela Rayner is a "great story of British success", Sir Keir Starmer said as he defended his deputy against criticism of her tax affairs, amid claims she ‘dodged’ £40,000 in stamp duty.

The Prime Minister said it was a "mistake" for people to brief against or talk down Ms Rayner amid headlines about her purchase of a flat in Hove. Describing her appointment as Deputy Prime Minister as "an incredible achievement", Sir Keir said: "Angela came from a very humble background, battled all sorts of challenges along the way, and there she is proudly - and I'm proud of her - as our Deputy Prime Minister." Adding that the country should be "proud" of Ms Rayner, he said: "What a great story of British success that we are a country where Angela Rayner could be our Deputy Prime Minister." Read more: Angela Rayner faces possible sleaze probe over claims Deputy PM 'dodged £40,000 in stamp duty' Read more: Cooper announces ‘unfair’ asylum system overhaul as government suspends refugee family reunion applications

Cyclists ride in the sunshine, past Medina Terrace, a Victorian terrace of houses, mainly converted into flats, in Hove. Picture: Getty

His backing for Ms Rayner comes amid continued criticism of her purchase of an £800,000 flat in Hove, with the Conservatives calling for her to face an ethics inquiry over her tax affairs relating to the purchase. Ms Rayner, who is also the Housing Secretary, is reported to have saved £40,000 in stamp duty on the flat because she removed her name from the deeds of a family property in her Ashton-under-Lyne constituency, meaning the Hove property is the only property she owns. The move led critics to accuse the Deputy PM of 'hypocrisy' over the ownership of “three pads". Her spokesperson says she paid all the relevant duty and any suggestion otherwise "is entirely without basis". Ms Rayner also previously indicated the Greater Manchester home remains her primary residence, according to the Telegraph, saving some £2,000 in council tax on her grace and favour home in central London at Admiralty House. The row follows Ms Rayner's decision to give councils the power to hike tax on second homes, with the purchase joining her property portfolio of two other residences. The “holiday home” in Hove now sits alongside her three-bedroom flat grace-and-favour flat in central London and her constituency home near Manchester, purchased for £650,000. The Mail On Sunday reported she split the ownership of her £650,000 constituency home with a trust administered by law firm Shoosmiths. The newspaper suggested the legal manoeuvre would be consistent with Ms Rayner placing some of the house's equity in trust for her three children, but the Tories questioned whether the move was intended to avoid potential inheritance tax liabilities.

The row follows Ms Rayner's decision to give councils the power to hike tax on second homes, with the purchase joining her property portfolio of two other residences. Picture: Getty

Allies of Ms Rayner rejected the suggestion the move had anything to do with inheritance tax. Ms Rayner divorced her husband and no longer owns a stake in the Greater Manchester home but still considers it her primary residence because her children live there. The Ashton-under-Lyne MP was a teenage single mother who left school with no qualifications and later became a council care worker. Asked if Ms Rayner had been the victim of a briefing war, Sir Keir said: "Angela has had people briefing against her and talking her down over and over again. "It's a mistake." The Tories have called for the Prime Minister's ethics adviser, Sir Laurie Magnus, to examine whether she has breached the ministerial code. Tory Party chairman Kevin Hollinrake said Ms Rayner should "come clean on the litany of accusations of tax avoidance, be it stamp duty, council tax or inheritance tax".

