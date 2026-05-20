Sir Keir Starmer “reaffirmed the UK’s steadfast support for Ukraine” in a call with the country's president

Sir Keir Starmer “reaffirmed the UK’s steadfast support for Ukraine” in a call with Volodymyr Zelensky amid concerns about Britain's sanctions on Russian oil. Picture: Getty

By Jacob Paul

Sir Keir Starmer “reaffirmed the UK’s steadfast support for Ukraine” in a call with Volodymyr Zelensky amid concerns about Britain's sanctions on Russian oil.

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The Prime Minister sought to reassure the Ukrainian leader as questions remain about UK sanctions on Russian oil, which critics say have been watered down. Downing Street said the Prime Minister had “reaffirmed the UK’s steadfast support for Ukraine” in his call with Mr Zelensky and “set out our ongoing commitment to do everything possible to debilitate and degrade Putin’s war machine”. Sir Keir told Mr Zelensky that the UK’s efforts meant there would be “less Russian oil on the market, with Russia weaker as a result”, a spokesperson added. The call followed criticism of a “short-term” trade licence issued along with a new package of sanctions on Tuesday, allowing the import of Russian jet fuel and diesel refined in third countries. Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch said it is “insane” to water down sanctions. But on Wednesday ministers denied that the carve-out represented a watering down of sanctions, with trade minister Sir Chris Bryant apologising for the Government’s “clumsy” handling of the issue. Read more: Starmer extends fuel duty freeze for the rest of the year - but faces fury over Russian oil deal Read more: Starmer eases sanctions on Russian fuel as PM slammed over decision amid Hormuz oil crisis

Trade minister Sir Chris Bryant speaking in the House of Commons. Picture: Alamy

After the call, Mr Zelensky said in a post on X: “I am grateful for all the support the United Kingdom provides to Ukraine – our efforts to protect life. “We coordinated positions on the diplomatic track regarding Russia’s war against Ukraine, and we are working to reinvigorate substantive diplomacy.” Sir Keir had been challenged by Mrs Badenoch over the sanctions at Prime Minister’s Questions earlier on Wednesday. She accused the Government of having “snuck out an announcement that it was removing sanctions on Russian oil”. But the Prime Minister said the “strong new package” of sanctions announced on Tuesday went “well beyond” existing measures.

I spoke with the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, @Keir_Starmer. I am grateful for all the support the United Kingdom provides to Ukraine – our efforts to protect life. We coordinated positions on the diplomatic track regarding Russia’s war against Ukraine, and we are… — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) May 20, 2026