The Prime Minister is set to recognise Palestinian statehood on Sunday alongside announcing new sanctions on Hamas, LBC understands.

Sir Keir Starmer announced in July that the UK would recognise a Palestinian state ahead of the UN General Assembly if the situation in Gaza did not improve.

Now, it is understood the Government is planning to announce the recognition having seen the humanitarian crisis in Gaza worsen.

Alongside the recognition, the Government is set to announce a new package of sanctions upon proscribed terror group Hamas is coming.

As part of the announcement, Starmer is also said to be preparing to reiterate UK demands that Hamas release their remaining Israeli hostages, commit to disarmament and to have no part in a post-war Palestinian government.

Canada, Australia, Malta, Belgium, Portugal and Luxembourg have already recognised Palestinian statehood in recent months.

