Starmer set to recognise Palestinian state alongside new sanctions on Hamas
The Prime Minister is set to recognise Palestinian statehood on Sunday alongside announcing new sanctions on Hamas, LBC understands.
Listen to this article
Sir Keir Starmer announced in July that the UK would recognise a Palestinian state ahead of the UN General Assembly if the situation in Gaza did not improve.
Now, it is understood the Government is planning to announce the recognition having seen the humanitarian crisis in Gaza worsen.
Alongside the recognition, the Government is set to announce a new package of sanctions upon proscribed terror group Hamas is coming.
As part of the announcement, Starmer is also said to be preparing to reiterate UK demands that Hamas release their remaining Israeli hostages, commit to disarmament and to have no part in a post-war Palestinian government.
Canada, Australia, Malta, Belgium, Portugal and Luxembourg have already recognised Palestinian statehood in recent months.
Read More: At least 14 killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza as UK backs UN plan to recognise Palestinian state
Read More: Two Labour MPs ‘denied entry’ to Israel during West Bank visit
Israel is currently engaged in a ground offensive into Gaza City, which was preceded by aerial bombardment upon targets it says houses Hamas infrastructure.
At least 14 Palestinians were killed in overnight Israeli strikes in Gaza City, local health officials say, as Benjamin Netanyahu's forces ramped up their offensive in the area.
Israel has yet to respond to questions about the strikes, while continuing to urge thousands of Palestinians to leave Gaza and move south to what it calls a humanitarian zone.
Residents have been seen streaming out of the city by car and on foot, but many are unwilling to be uprooted because they are too weak to move or cannot afford the cost.
The mass evacuation has alarmed aid groups, who say the plan will worsen the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Gaza.
Israel says its latest offensive will help to "destroy Hamas' military infrastructure", but experts believe it could take months to carry out.
According to Gaza's Health Ministry, the death toll in the enclave has climbed above 65,100 since October 7, 2023, when Hamas-led terrorists stormed into southern Israel and killed around 1,200 people, mostly civilians.
Their figures are regarded as reliable by the U.N. and many independent experts.
Over 250 people were also taken hostage, on October 7, 48 remain in Gaza with fewer than half believed to be alive.