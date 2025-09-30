Sir Keir Starmer has squared up to Reform UK by calling out "the division" in his speech at the Labour Party conference, according to the Deputy Prime Minister

"I thought the thread of renewal running through the speech worked and the exciting announcements around further education and apprenticeships and around the NHS online landed well in the audience but I think will land well with the public."

Mr Lammy said: "This was Keir Starmer squaring up to Reform, calling them out for what they are, calling out the grievance, calling out the division, articulating a passionate story of where he's from and why he has the values he has.

Sir Keir accused the Reform leader of "not liking" Britain as he called for a decade of "national renewal" over Reform UK’s "politics of grievance and chaos."

David Lammy, who is also the justice secretary, told LBC's Andrew Marr that the Prime Minister's attack on Nigel Farage in his conference speech was holding his policies "to the light", despite Mr Farage's complaints about the speech.

Mr Farage has said the Prime Minister's branding of Reform UK plans as racist "will incite and encourage the radical left" and "directly threatens the safety" of his party's campaigners.

He added that Sir Keir should feel "ashamed" for his comments, which he called an "absolute disgrace" in the wake of the fatal shooting of conservative activist Charlie Kirk.

Sir Keir said a person who argues that "people who have lived here for generations" should now be deported is "an enemy of national renewal".

Mr Lammy highlighted the importance of scrutiny and holding Reform UK's policies up to the light.

He told Andrew Marr: "(Farage) has reacted quite badly to the speech, he says 'why am I being mentioned so many times?' But the truth is, scrutiny is important and holding up his policies to the light is important.

"He wants a national insurance scheme for the NHS, which is basically charging you. He wants to slash taxes in the way that Liz Truss did. Well, expect a run on the pound and the bond markets to wobble if that's the case.

"He says that even though you might have leave to remain in this country, you may have been here for a generation with your children, actually, if you're from Nigeria or India, presumably off you go.

"Holding that up to the light, really asking the public and the media to look closely at it, I think will be tough for Nigel Farage."