The Bill to end the cap will be formally introduced into Parliament on Thursday

Picture: Getty

By Chay Quinn

Sir Keir Starmer will accuse the Conservatives and Reform UK of planning to plunge thousands of children into poverty as he unveils legislation to abolish the two-child benefit cap.

The Bill to end the cap will be formally introduced into Parliament on Thursday after Rachel Reeves announced the move in her November budget. That decision followed pressure from backbench Labour MPs to abolish the cap, which the Government had initially shied away from doing on cost grounds. Visiting Bedfordshire, the Prime Minister is expected to accuse Nigel Farage of "linking arms" with the Tories in a "cruel alliance to push kids who need help back into poverty". He will say: "This child poverty pact is something that should worry us all. These aren't numbers on a spreadsheet - these are children's life chances at stake."

The Prime Minister is expected to accuse Nigel Farage of "linking arms" with the Tories in a "cruel alliance to push kids who need help back into poverty". Picture: Getty