Sir Keir Starmer will discuss the UK’s plans to require refugees to “earn” the right to settle. Picture: Getty

By Rebecca Henrys

Sir Keir Starmer will discuss the UK’s plans to require refugees to “earn” the right to settle by contributing to the country as he meets European counterparts in Copenhagen.

The UK will seek to end automatic family union rights for those granted asylum in the UK and change the requirements for long-term settlement. The Government suspended new applications to the existing refugee family reunion route in September. The Prime Minister is set to discuss the plans, as well as other ways European countries can work together to tackle illegal migration, at the European Political Community (EPC) summit on Thursday. Sir Keir said: “I believe that if you want to come to the UK, you should contribute to our society. “That is the tolerant and fair approach to migration that our communities are built on, but the current system is not fit for purpose. “That is why we’re making fundamental changes to what those granted asylum are afforded in the UK. “Settlement must be earned by contributing to our country, not by paying a people smuggler to cross the Channel in a boat." Read more: UK suspends refugee family reunion applications as Government vows to close all migrant hotels 'for good' Read more: Refugee charities forced to install safe rooms and relocate premises amid rise in threats from Far-Right

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer meets with Jakob Baruel Poulsen, CEO of CIP, and other businessmen, on the day of the informal meeting of European Union leaders. Picture: SUZANNE PLUNKETT/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

He said the UK would continue to welcome “genuine refugees fleeing persecution” but must also address the “pull factors” driving illegal small boat crossings. “There will be no golden ticket to settling in the UK, people will have to earn it,” he added. He will also announce a new partnership to tackle the causes of migration upstream in Western Balkan countries in a meeting with Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen. The plan, backed by up to £3 million, will include encouraging people to stay in the region and take up jobs there. Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood will set out reforms in full later in the autumn that will see refugees face a longer route to resettlement. It will require them to contribute to the UK and they will not have the automatic right to bring their families to join them. The Home Secretary said earlier this week at the Labour party conference that tougher conditions would be introduced to secure indefinite leave to remain. Migrants will need to be in work, not on benefits, have a high standard of English and no criminal record. They will also need to reach a certain level of national insurance contributions and contribute, for example by working in their local community.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer (R) meets with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte in the garden of the British Ambassador to Denmark's residence. Picture: Suzanne Plunkett - WPA Pool/Getty Images